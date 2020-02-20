Week Of Women: February 21-27, 2020

As February wraps, we have tons of entertainment picks to keep you warm during these cold nights, from new female-fronted films to books you won’t be able to put down. Read on for our top picks.
MOVIES/TV
Director Autumn De Wilde’s take on Jane Austen’s classic, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular well-off antihero who can’t help but meddle, offers a fresh spin on a classic. In theaters February 21.
Model Slick Woods stars in this film about a teenager who follows her dreams of becoming a dancer amid family struggles. In theaters February 21.
Netflix’s latest dark teen comedy offering is the supernatural I Am Not Okay With This, starring Sophia Lillis. All episodes stream February 26.
Co-written by, produced by, and starring Zora Howard, Premature is a coming-of-age story following a 17-year-old girl in Harlem as she falls in love for the first time and contemplates her future before heading off to college out of state. Out February 21.
MUSIC/PODCASTS
“Chasing Rainbows” by Big Freedia and Kesha
Both Big Freedia and Kesha are definitely having a moment—so it makes sense that these two powerhouses would team up for “Chasing Rainbows,” a track Freedia described as “a love anthem.” Out now.
Five years later, California indie rock duo Best Coast is back with a fourth studio album. Out February 21.
BOOKS
Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong
Essayist and poet Cathy Park Hong delivers a book that’s part memoir, part nonfiction, part cultural criticism all about the “minor feelings” she grew up with as the daughter of Korean immigrants. Out February 25.
Hood Feminism: Notes From The Women That A Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall
Each chapter in Kendall’s third book calls for action by effectively calling out privilege and “focusing on realistic, ground-level concerns for Black women and other women of color,” writes our reviewer. Out February 25.
Pretty As A Picture by Elizabeth Little
Acclaimed crime author Elizabeth Little returns with the story of a film editor who becomes wrapped up in the small town murder case that serves as her film’s basis. Out February 25.
Top photo via YouTube / Big Freedia
Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.