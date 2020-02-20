Quantcast
Week Of Women: February 21-27, 2020

Details
IN Entertainment

As February wraps, we have tons of entertainment picks to keep you warm during these cold nights, from new female-fronted films to books you won’t be able to put down. Read on for our top picks.

MOVIES/TV

Emma.

 

Director Autumn De Wilde’s take on Jane Austen’s classic, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular well-off antihero who can’t help but meddle, offers a fresh spin on a classic. In theaters February 21. 

Goldie

 

Model Slick Woods stars in this film about a teenager who follows her dreams of becoming a dancer amid family struggles. In theaters February 21.

I Am Not Okay With This

 

Netflix’s latest dark teen comedy offering is the supernatural I Am Not Okay With This, starring Sophia Lillis. All episodes stream February 26.

Premature

Co-written by, produced by, and starring Zora Howard, Premature is a coming-of-age story following a 17-year-old girl in Harlem as she falls in love for the first time and contemplates her future before heading off to college out of state. Out February 21.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“Chasing Rainbows” by Big Freedia and Kesha

 

Both Big Freedia and Kesha are definitely having a moment—so it makes sense that these two powerhouses would team up for “Chasing Rainbows,” a track Freedia described as “a love anthem.” Out now.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Always Tomorrow by Best Coast

 

Five years later, California indie rock duo Best Coast is back with a fourth studio album. Out February 21.

BOOKS

Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong

51O66GgPbzL. SX329 BO1204203200 10d43 

Essayist and poet Cathy Park Hong delivers a book that’s part memoir, part nonfiction, part cultural criticism all about the “minor feelings” she grew up with as the daughter of Korean immigrants. Out February 25.

Hood Feminism: Notes From The Women That A Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

410vbUQaLrL. SX331 BO1204203200 425ad 

Each chapter in Kendall’s third book calls for action by effectively calling out privilege and “focusing on realistic, ground-level concerns for Black women and other women of color,” writes our reviewer. Out February 25.

Pretty As A Picture by Elizabeth Little

51UW6RdGHIL. SX329 BO1204203200 aa367

Acclaimed crime author Elizabeth Little returns with the story of a film editor who becomes wrapped up in the small town murder case that serves as her film’s basis. Out February 25.

Top photo via YouTube / Big Freedia

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , Big Freedia , Kesha , Autumn De Wilde , Slick Woods , Mikki Kendall , Best Coast

