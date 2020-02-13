Week Of Women: February 14-20, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day! Whether or not you’re in a romantic state of mind, we have you covered this week with everything from the sweetest rom-coms to chilling thrillers to ten episodes’ worth of Zoë Kravitz. Read on for our entertainment picks this week.

MOVIES/TV

High Fidelity

In Hulu’s gender-swapped take on the classic Nick Hornby book (and rom-com), Zoë Kravitz stars as an effortlessly cool music enthusiast forced to look back at her previous breakups in order to move on from a recent one. Streaming February 14 on Hulu.

Good Girls

The dream team—that is, Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman—will return to NBC for a brand-new season of NBC’s hit crime comedy-drama. Season three will begin airing February 16.

The Photograph

When Mae’s (Issa Rae) photographer mother dies, she’s left with a lot of questions—and, while trying to find answers, she falls in love with a charming journalist (LaKeith Stanfield). In theaters February 14.

Olympic Dreams

Written by and starring famed athlete Alexi Pappas and comedian Nick Kroll, this rom-com was shot during the 2018 Winter games in Pyeongchang. Also in theaters February 14.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Swimmer by Tennis

Husband-and-wife duo Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore are back with a fifth full-length album (and a ton of performances on the horizon, too). Out February 14.

“Bubbly” by Dej Loaf

Detroit rapper Dej Loaf is sweetening the wait for her full-length album with a fierce, empowering single, “Bubbly,” and corresponding video. Out now.

BOOKS

The Antidote for Everything by Kimmery Martin

Martin’s timely new novel is about two doctors faced with the impossible instruction to stop providing medical care for transgender patients. What follows is a story of friendship and the importance of fighting back—with all the makings of a great medical drama, too. Out February 20.

Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin

One of this year’s hotly-anticipated thrillers follows a grieving sister who, by chance, encounters one of the men once accused of killing her sister. She then inserts herself in his life, desperate to get to the bottom of what really happened. Out February 18.

Top photo via Hulu / High Fidelity

