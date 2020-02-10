Quantcast
Be Ours At The CYP Comedy Show On Valentine's Day

Be Ours At The CYP Comedy Show On Valentine's Day

Details
IN Entertainment

canalyards 4772f

There's going to be a lot of loving going down Friday, but know what else? There's going to be a lot more laughing!  Canal Yards Project features some of the freshest acts in stand-up comedy, and it's Valentines Day! Bring a date, bring your friends, or just treat yourself to an awesome night. Single or not, you're gonna have a good time. The Canal Yards Project is sponsored by Frying Pan Brooklyn, Industry City, and, us, BUST magazine.

Featuring:

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Duke, our host with the most

Karen Chee (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

Sami Schwaeber (Time Out NY)

Mike Szar (Limestone Comedy Festival)

Lizzy Cassidy (Lizard Brain)

Gus Constantellis (Carolines)

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

Take advantage of the FREE ticket option or opt for the $5 ticket that includes a drink at the bar.

Canal Yards Project is sponsored by Frying Pan Brooklyn, Industry City, and BUST magazine. Happy Hour at the bar 5pm to 7pm. Doors at 7:50.

If you can't make it to this one! Remember we do this bi-monthly. There is another show in February 28 (which will be CYP's 1 year anniversary! Expect surprises!)!

Address:
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th St
Building 5
Brooklyn, NY 11232

More from BUST

Overdue For A Good Laugh? Join Us At The Canal Yards Project Comedy Show

Lindy West Spills Backstage Secrets From "Shrill" S2 On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

Sasheer Zamata And Nicole Byer Know They're Your Best Friend (And Comedy) Goals: BUST Interview

Tags: Canal Yard Project , Emily Dukes , Industry City , comedy , comedians

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

jlo hug 0c56c

10 Feminist Easter Eggs You May Have Missed At The Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

pelosisu2020 397a1

Nancy Pelosi Tops Her Iconic Clap With The Paper Rip Heard Around The Country

the glorias still 1 49175558146 o 69583

4 Must-See Films About Women From Sundance That Are Sure To Make An Impact

Sex Ed e50ee

How Netflix's "Sex Education" Brilliantly Handled Themes Of Sexual Assault, Harassment, And Solidarity

virginity test 8ab0c

States Are Calling To Ban Virginity Testing, But What’s Up With This Barbaric Practice In The First Place?

halsey 3cd21

Halsey, Kehlani, and the Violence of Having an Ex's Name Screamed At You

83b4821f 71af 4846 9ab8 29be4ab418d4 5e4db

The B is for Bisexual: How "Grown-ish" Is Getting Nomi's Sexuality Right

to all the boys ive loved before e1565899763224 86efd

Week Of Women: February 7-13, 2020

igfirefighter 43739

This Woman Firefighter Was Fired For Completely Sexist Reasons. Now, She's Suing

JeanStallings

Longtime Activist Jean Stallings On Her Experiences Fighting For Women — And Advice For Younger Generations

Upcoming Events

Queers of Noise: Love Stinks Rock Show
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:30PM - 11:00PM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Fri Feb 14 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Hex The Patriarchy: Night of Witchy Music
Mon Feb 17 @ 9:30PM -
Indwelling: Living Securely In Our Bodies
Sat Mar 14 @12:40PM - 04:30PM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button