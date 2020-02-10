Be Ours At The CYP Comedy Show On Valentine's Day

There's going to be a lot of loving going down Friday, but know what else? There's going to be a lot more laughing! Canal Yards Project features some of the freshest acts in stand-up comedy, and it's Valentines Day! Bring a date, bring your friends, or just treat yourself to an awesome night. Single or not, you're gonna have a good time. The Canal Yards Project is sponsored by Frying Pan Brooklyn, Industry City, and, us, BUST magazine.
Featuring:
Emily Duke, our host with the most
Karen Chee (Late Night with Seth Meyers)
Sami Schwaeber (Time Out NY)
Mike Szar (Limestone Comedy Festival)
Lizzy Cassidy (Lizard Brain)
Gus Constantellis (Carolines)
Take advantage of the FREE ticket option or opt for the $5 ticket that includes a drink at the bar.
Canal Yards Project is sponsored by Frying Pan Brooklyn, Industry City, and BUST magazine. Happy Hour at the bar 5pm to 7pm. Doors at 7:50.
If you can't make it to this one! Remember we do this bi-monthly. There is another show in February 28 (which will be CYP's 1 year anniversary! Expect surprises!)!
Address:
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th St
Building 5
Brooklyn, NY 11232
