Week Of Women: January 31-February 6, 2020

With new horror films, fiction and nonfiction offerings, and music by Hayley Williams, February’s off to a great start. Here’s what we’re excited about this week.

MOVIES/TV

Gretel & Hansel

This dark, horrific retelling of the classic fairy tale focuses on Gretel (Sophia Lillis) as Hansel’s 16-year-old sister. In theaters January 31, and stay posted for further coverage on BUST.com.

The Assistant

The Assistant follows post-grad Jane (Julia Garner) as she navigates her assistant job in an increasingly toxic, patriarchal work environment. Out January 31, and find our review here.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The NBC cop comedy was already renewed for an eighth season, but season seven will premiere in an extra-long, special episode on February 6. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, and more.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Lindy West on BUST’s Poptarts Podcast

On the latest episode of BUST’s podcasts, our hosts were joined by author and feminist powerhouse Lindy West, who discussed all things Shrill season two. Listen now.

Likewise by Frances Quinlan

Hop Along frontwoman Frances Quinlan is releasing her first solo album, but it’s markedly different from her work with the band: Quinlan’s solo record includes synths, digital beats, and even auto-harp. Out January 31.

“Leave It Alone” by Hayley Williams

And speaking of venturing into new territory, Paramore’s Hayley Williams recently announced an upcoming solo album, too. Can’t wait until May? Thankfully, you have two singles to listen to in the meantime. The newest, “Leave It Alone,” explores loss. Streaming now.

BOOKS

The Cactus League by Emily Nemens

The Paris Review editor Emily Nemens dives deep into the world of baseball in her debut novel, which follows a cast of characters all in the orbit of star outfielder Jason Goodyear. Out February 4.

A Black Women’s History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross

Berry and Gross, both historians, have compiled a crucial and comprehensive guide to American history as told through the experiences and achievements of Black women. Out February 4.

Verge: Stories by Lidia Yuknavitch

The latest collection of stories by Yuknavitch centers around characters coping with trauma of all kinds. Out February 4.

Top photo via NBC / Brooklyn 99

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.