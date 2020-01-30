Quantcast
Week Of Women: January 31-February 6, 2020

Week Of Women: January 31-February 6, 2020

Details
IN Entertainment

ed6a9e58aab0c22ee18070df182da375 fresh meat santiago 695c0

With new horror films, fiction and nonfiction offerings, and music by Hayley Williams, February’s off to a great start. Here’s what we’re excited about this week.

MOVIES/TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Gretel & Hansel

This dark, horrific retelling of the classic fairy tale focuses on Gretel (Sophia Lillis) as Hansel’s 16-year-old sister. In theaters January 31, and stay posted for further coverage on BUST.com.

The Assistant 

The Assistant follows post-grad Jane (Julia Garner) as she navigates her assistant job in an increasingly toxic, patriarchal work environment. Out January 31, and find our review here.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine 

The NBC cop comedy was already renewed for an eighth season, but season seven will premiere in an extra-long, special episode on February 6. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, and more.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Lindy West on BUST’s Poptarts Podcast 

tb w450 h450 crop int 71ce336cda0d121dda3ad2b34dd2cf6f 07f8d

On the latest episode of BUST’s podcasts, our hosts were joined by author and feminist powerhouse Lindy West, who discussed all things Shrill season two. Listen now. 

Likewise by Frances Quinlan

Hop Along frontwoman Frances Quinlan is releasing her first solo album, but it’s markedly different from her work with the band: Quinlan’s solo record includes synths, digital beats, and even auto-harp. Out January 31.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

“Leave It Alone” by Hayley Williams

And speaking of venturing into new territory, Paramore’s Hayley Williams recently announced an upcoming solo album, too. Can’t wait until May? Thankfully, you have two singles to listen to in the meantime. The newest, “Leave It Alone,” explores loss. Streaming now.

BOOKS

The Cactus League by Emily Nemens

41t7zVJCmvL. SX329 BO1204203200 0e6b1

The Paris Review editor Emily Nemens dives deep into the world of baseball in her debut novel, which follows a cast of characters all in the orbit of star outfielder Jason Goodyear. Out February 4.

A Black Women’s History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross

51TQQGKCjVL. SX331 BO1204203200 267ba

Berry and Gross, both historians, have compiled a crucial and comprehensive guide to American history as told through the experiences and achievements of Black women. Out February 4.

Verge: Stories by Lidia Yuknavitch

51erjjTS1L. SX318 BO1204203200 346d4

The latest collection of stories by Yuknavitch centers around characters coping with trauma of all kinds. Out February 4.

Top photo via NBC / Brooklyn 99

More from BUST

Week Of Women: January 24-30, 2020

Week Of Women: January 17-23, 2020

Week Of Women: January 10-16, 2020 

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , Brooklyn Nine Nine , The Assistant , Hayley Williams , Lindy West , Gretel and Hansel

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

magic school bus 2 a6419

Celebrating Ms. Frizzle: PBS' Queen Of STEM, Feminist Icon

shrill 015a0

Week Of Women: January 24-30, 2020

photo 1564067123726 6979ff29533c 6c3cc

The New Moon Is Entering Aquarius – Here's What That Means

9QXT9D8A 6ae6e

Meet Dena Cooper, The Artist Making (Well, Stamping) Her Own Harriet Tubman Bills

bannygrove 9d176

Banny Grove's New Video Will Have You Feeling "So Happy So Good": BUST Premiere

courtroom 898931 1920 0ceaa

Why Are Women Still Being Blamed For Their Own Murders?

Cake2 6fd2a

This Feminist Bakery is Sending Impeachment Cakes to the GOP

G3P THE LAB DR 200118 1015 eb908

The Residents Are At Their Best With "God In Three Persons" — And You Can Hear It Live

Q51dNeNg 41d8d

"Hey, I'm Just Like You" Is Tegan And Sara At Their Best

Manic Halsey 6453b

On “Manic,” Halsey Captures The Highs And Lows Of Young Adulthood

Upcoming Events

Necromancers of the Public Domain returns with New York: The Nation’s Metropolis
Mon Feb 03 @ 8:00PM - 09:00PM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Fri Feb 14 @ 8:00PM - 05:00AM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Sat Feb 15 @ 8:00PM - 05:00AM
Hex The Patriarchy: Night of Witchy Music
Mon Feb 17 @ 9:30PM -
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button