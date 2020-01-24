How Much Do You Know About Valerie Harper? Take The BUST Pop Quiz!

Best known for her starring role in the late ’70s sit-com Rhoda, actor Valerie Harper passed away on August 30 at 80, leaving behind a long legacy of laughter. Think you know what made Val such a great gal? Then take the quiz!

1. Valerie was born on August 22, 1939, in _______.

a. Los Angeles, CA

b. London, UK

c. Suffern, NY

d. Gary, IN

2. In 1959, Valerie made her Broadway debut in the musical _______.

a. Take Me Along

b. The Sound of Music

c. Once Upon a Mattress

d. Gypsy

3. Valerie’s trademark show Rhoda was a 1974 spin-off of what other show?

a. Happy Days

b. M*A*S*H

c. The Waltons

d. The Mary Tyler Moore Show



4. When Valerie was first diagnosed with terminal brain cancer she was given only months to live. But she beat the odds and went on to live for over __ more years.

a. 3

b. 4

c. 5

d. 6

5. Complete the following Valerie quote: “I used to get some ego thing out of saying I wasn’t a(n) ___, just an actress. Forget it. I’m a(n) ___. I wanted it. I worked for it. I got it."

a. success

b. star

c. icon

d. inspiration

By Emily Rems

Photo by Sonja Flemming / CBS

Answer key: 1.c, 2.a, 3.d, 4.d, 5.b

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

