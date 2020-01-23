Week Of Women: January 24-30, 2020

With so many shows about badass women returning this weekend, it doesn’t even matter if the end of January is cold—we’ll be staying inside. Read ahead for our end-of-January pop culture picks.

MOVIES/TV

Shrill

Hulu’s hit series, starring Aidy Bryant and based on Lindy West’s memoir, returns for a second season! Catch the next chapter of Annie’s story January 24, and stay tuned for more coverage on BUST.com.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The second installment of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended on a cliffhanger—and season three picks up right where we left off, with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) headed to the underworld. All episodes available to stream January 24.

The Turning

Director Floria Sigismondi’s latest film is a modern take on the novella The Turn of The Screw. Starring Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard (and featuring a killer soundtrack), the movie will hit theaters January 24.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Watch This Liquid Pour Itself by Okay Kaya

If her 2020 releases thus far are any indication, Okay Kaya’s follow-up to 2018’s Both will be just as cutting, brilliant, and beautifully as honest as her debut. Out January 24.

“Commes des Garçons (Like the Boys)” by Rina Sawayama

Ahead of her hotly anticipated debut full-length album, Sawayama released a fun, feminist track reminiscent of early 2000s dance-pop. Listen now.

“IDGAF” by Rico Nasty

Following last year’s Anger Management and a few other noteworthy singles, Rico Nasty is back and better than ever with the catchy, slowed-down “IDGAF.” Out now.

BOOKS

Show Them a Good Time by Nicole Flattery

This Sally Rooney-approved debut collection features stories about sex, dating, identity, trauma, and women who refuse to stay put. Out January 28.

