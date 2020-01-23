Week Of Women: January 24-30, 2020

With so many shows about badass women returning this weekend, it doesn’t even matter if the end of January is cold—we’ll be staying inside. Read ahead for our end-of-January pop culture picks.
MOVIES/TV
Hulu’s hit series, starring Aidy Bryant and based on Lindy West’s memoir, returns for a second season! Catch the next chapter of Annie’s story January 24, and stay tuned for more coverage on BUST.com.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The second installment of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended on a cliffhanger—and season three picks up right where we left off, with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) headed to the underworld. All episodes available to stream January 24.
Director Floria Sigismondi’s latest film is a modern take on the novella The Turn of The Screw. Starring Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard (and featuring a killer soundtrack), the movie will hit theaters January 24.
MUSIC/PODCASTS
Watch This Liquid Pour Itself by Okay Kaya
If her 2020 releases thus far are any indication, Okay Kaya’s follow-up to 2018’s Both will be just as cutting, brilliant, and beautifully as honest as her debut. Out January 24.
“Commes des Garçons (Like the Boys)” by Rina Sawayama
Ahead of her hotly anticipated debut full-length album, Sawayama released a fun, feminist track reminiscent of early 2000s dance-pop. Listen now.
Following last year’s Anger Management and a few other noteworthy singles, Rico Nasty is back and better than ever with the catchy, slowed-down “IDGAF.” Out now.
BOOKS
Show Them a Good Time by Nicole Flattery
This Sally Rooney-approved debut collection features stories about sex, dating, identity, trauma, and women who refuse to stay put. Out January 28.
Top photo via Hulu / Shrill
More from BUST
Week Of Women: January 17-23, 2020
Week Of Women: January 10-16, 2020
Week Of Women: January 3-9, 2020
Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.