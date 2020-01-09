Quantcast
Week Of Women: January 10-16, 2020

Week Of Women: January 10-16, 2020

It’s getting cold outside—what better excuse to stay in with a new book or series to stream? Here are our top TV, book, and song recommendations for this week, from all-new Grace and Frankie to almost-forgotten stories by Zora Neale Hurston.

MOVIES/TV

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

 

Miss Leslie Jones on SNL? We do, too. Thankfully, she’s back—well, she’s on Netflix. Jones’ comedy special will be available to stream January 14.

Grace and Frankie

 

The sixth season of Grace and Frankie will bring a new marriage, a new business venture for the titular characters, and even an arrest. Catch up with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and company January 15 on Netflix.

grown-ish

The grown-ish squad is returning for their junior year of college—a.k.a, season three. black-ish’s Yara Shahidi-fronted spin-off will return to Freeform on January 16.

MUSIC/PODCASTS 

“Under the Supermoon” by Jenny Lewis ft. Habib Koité

 

Following 2019’s On The Line, the endlessly talented Lewis has dropped a new single for Artists for Peace and Justice’s upcoming collaborative album Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1. Now streaming. 

Self Portrait by Susanne Sundfør

 

The Norwegian artist’s latest release will serve as the score for the upcoming documentary on photographer Lene Marie Fossen’s life. Out January 10. 

BOOKS 

Uncanny Valley: A Memoir by Anna Wiener

41WOfLIIXHL. SX324 BO1204203200 985e4

In her memoir, Wiener tells the story of quitting her publishing job in favor of the tech industry—and she details the terrifying wealth, power, and disillusionment she witnesses firsthand. Out January 14.

Hitting A Straight Lick With A Crooked Stick: Stories from the Harlem Renaissance by Zora Neale Hurston

Unknown 2f1c7

This collection of Hurston’s short fiction includes eight never-before-published stories from the Harlem Renaissance. Out January 14, and catch our review soon on BUST.com.

We Wish You Luck: A Novel by Caroline Zancan

41ArArPFPbL. SX329 BO1204203200 8be3a

In her novel, Zancan follows a cohort of graduate students whose lives are forever changed—in a terrifying way—by the events of a writing workshop. Out January 14, and find our review here.

Top photo via Netflix / Grace and Frankie

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: grown-ish , Grace and Frankie , Leslie Jones , Jenny Lewis , Week of Women , TV , entertainment , Zora Neale Hurston

