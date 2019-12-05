Week Of Women: December 6-12, 2019

Now that it’s December, you have tons of entertainment options if you’re looking for a new holiday album or Christmas special – but for those who are feeling less festive, we’ve got some new recs ranging from funny to a bit more serious. Here’s what to watch out for this week.

MOVIES/TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant co-star in this stunning period film about two women in love—with a hearty serving of art theory, too. Out December 6, and catch our review in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST.

In Fabric

A24’s latest horror offering follows a dress that is killer—literally. With gorgeous, blood-red visuals and a winning performance from Marianne Jean-Baptiste, this film will leave you breathless. Out December 6, and read our full review here.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The third season of Amazon Prime’s award-winning comedy will see leading lady Midge hit the road for her first comedy tour. Premiering December 6.

The L Word: Generation Q

L Word alums Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey will reprise their roles for Showtime’s reboot, which will also include a new crop of co-stars. Premiering December 8.

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

The hilarious Michelle Wolf is returning to Netflix with her upcoming stand-up special Joke Show. The special will stream December 10, and in the meantime, you can catch our interview with Wolf here.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“Solita” by Kali Uchis

Uchis’ first single since 2018’s Isolation is deeply emotional—and has us super excited for whatever’s coming up from the artist. Now streaming.

Remember the Silver by Emily Yacina

Emily Yacina’s first studio album, Remember the Silver, features a lo-fi look at love, grief, and loneliness. Out December 6.

BOOKS

A Dirty South Manifesto: Sexual Resistance and Imagination in the New South by L.H. Stallings

With a focus on contemporary Black southern life, L.H. Stallings tackles everything from bathroom bills to reproductive freedom in this manifesto, out December 10.

Top photo via Amazon Prime / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

More from BUST

Week Of Women: November 22-28, 2019

Week Of Women: November 15-21, 2019

Week Of Women: November 8-14, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.