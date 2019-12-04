What do Natasha Lyonne, Paul Rudd, & Rebecca Sugar have in common? They're all in BUST's new Winter 2020 Issue, On Sale Now!!

New Year. New Decade. New BUST!

Our Winter 2020 Issue with Natasha Lyonne—in time for season two of Russian Doll—is out and on newsstands today! We've got interviews with real life comedy BFFs Sasheer Zamata and Nicole Byer, '90s hottie Paul Rudd, and Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar. We also have stories about and ancient flashing goddess you won't believe you're just hearing about; a mining town brought back to life by and for women; details from the U.S.-Mexico border; and so much more.

