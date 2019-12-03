Fa-la-la-la-la Ha-ha-ha-ha—Join Us For the Last Canal Yards Project Comedy Show of 2019

It's that time again! We're wrapping up another year and another decade. Before you end '19, and start drafting your resolutions for '20 join BUST and Emily Duke Presents Canal Yard Project one last time for a goood ole laugh. Some of the freshest and funniest comedians around continue appear in the intimate setting at Frying Pan Brooklyn, located inside Industry City. Bring a date, bring your friends, or just treat yourself to an awesome night! Meet us at our regular spot in Industry City.

Featuring: Emily Duke the host with the most

Grayson Morris (Gotham Comedy Live)

Gavin Matts (Conan)

Aminah Imani (Comedy at the Knit)

Tori Piskin (NY Comedy Festival)

Keenan Steiner (Edinburgh Fringe Festival)

Take advantage of either the FREE ticket option or the $5 ticket that includes one free drink at the bar.

Address:

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th St

Building 5

Brooklyn, NY 11232

