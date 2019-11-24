It’s Business Time! Develop Your Inner Bosslady At A Cool BUST Craftacular Class!

The BUST Craftacular—N.Y.C.’s longest-running indie craft fair, now in its 14th year –is so much more than a shopping event. This year, attendees can also choose from over 60 lady-led classes, including 10 workshops specifically designed to help boost business acumen and sharpen communication skills. Take a gander at these great options, all of which are available to attend for only $15 a ticket:

Business + Communication Classes

Turn Your Passion Into Profit

Instructor: Hala Maroc (IG: halamaroc & Twitter: @HalaMaroc_)

Looking for a hands on walk through turning you Passion into profit? Want the opportunity to brainstorm with a coach about your specific business? Register for the workshop and you will leave with your specific blue print to get you started right away.

Podcasting 101 with BUST's Poptarts Podcast Crew

Instructors: Emily Rems (Twitter: @emilyrems) and Logan del Fuego

In this lively podcasting primer led by BUST's Poptarts podcast host Emily Rems and Poptarts' audio engineer Logan del Fuego, students will learn the ins and outs of guest booking, interview structure, and creating a brand and identity for your show, as well as what equipment and programs we use to get our show out into the world.

Coding 101: Intro to HTML & CSS

Instructor: Claire Filipek (IG: iloveclair & website)

In this course you will learn the building blocks of code. We will delve into HTML and CSS: what they are and how they function. What is an HTML tag? How can one style using CSS? Find the answers to these and many other basic coding questions in this class!

Coding 102: Code a Portfolio Website

Instructor: Claire Filipek (IG: iloveclair & website)

Are you a beginner or intermediate computer programmer? Or perhaps you've never been exposed to coding in your life? No worries. In this course you will learn on the job! Our client needs a portfolio website. And in this class we will build a portfolio website from scratch using HTML, CSS, and Bootstrap styling. Knowledge of HTML & CSS or participation in Coding 101: HTML and CSS.

How To Stop Over-Apologizing And Get What You Want At Work

Instructor: Alison Taffel Rabinowitz (IG: aliofthedollsnyc & Twitter: @aliofthedolls)

This #sorrynotsorry class is a leadership training class designed for women to unlearn the etiquette that is holding us back and be aware of what we are doing to sabotage ourselves and our careers at large. This may be the first time you've thought about it, but constantly apologizing has negative side effects on your career, from the appearance of incompetence to annoying your colleagues and superiors with your self-deprecating style. But the most detrimental and lasting side effect of over-apologizing is how it corrodes your self-esteem. Does this sound like you? It's not too late! It's time to reclaim your confidence at the office and quit saying sorry.

How to Negotiate Like A Bosslady: Slaying Your Next Job Negotiation

Instructor: Alison Taffel Rabinowitz (IG: aliofthedollsnyc & Twitter: @aliofthedolls)

You have two choices: you can spend less or you can earn more. Spending less sucks, so this class talks all about how to make more money and finally be paid what you deserve in a new job. You get what you ask for in life and I give you all the scripts of what to say. Because when you ask for a raise, you're not just helping yourself - you're also acting on behalf of other women by helping close the gender pay gap. If you feel undervalued at your current job and want to move on and move up, this class is for you. With this class experience and some basic prep, you could earn $5,000 to $25,000 or more in a simple 10 minute conversation.

This special class, custom-developed for the BUST School for Creative Living, is a mini-version of the best-selling workshop, "Be the Beyoncé of Your Career," a 3-hour intensive focused on negotiation and the gender pay gap, which has resulted over $500,000+ in raises for ambitious, professional women in New York City.

Resistance Advocacy and Activism for Everyone with Jamia Wilson

Instructor: Jamia Wilson (website)

Are you fired up to make change in your community? Build a road map to making advocacy and transformation sustainable and fulfilling lifelong pursuits. Leveraging the tools outlined in the book, Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Activism, and Advocacy for All (co-authored by Elisa Camahort Page, Carolyn Gerin, and Jamia Wilson), this course will help each participant build their own personal roadmap.

Improve Your Dating with Improv

Instructor: Jen Brown (website)

Dating can be an awful, awful mess of a vulnerable time. We rarely think about practicing - we get in the moment, we get nervous and we end up not being our best selves, and then we deem ourselves ""bad daters"" and the vicious cycle continues until you give up or meet someone, and you don't have to date anymore.

What if you got to practice those first date (and second, and third) conversations with a group of women, got feedback on how you came across and left with an accountability buddy? AND you got to do this through improv -based activities and thinking, so you're sure to leave with new communication skills, some laughs and more focus on what you deserve?

Join Jen Brown, and leave feeling better about your next first (or third) date.

Improv and Communication Skills

Instructor: Jen Brown (website)

Looking for your voice? Start to find it with us. As women, we tend to find ourselves overthinking and trapped in our heads, focusing in on how we ‘should’ sound, what a strong communicator looks like, what answer would be perceived as the best one.

And the best one often is, be you.

In this class we’ll take improv-based and public speaking activities to the next level and apply them to communication – whether that’s interpersonal impromptu communication, a conference session or meeting, or a networking event. We’ll encourage and help you to find your authentic communication and speaking style, stretching your muscles to increase flexibility, positive risk-taking and self-awareness, heightening our personal confidence. You’ll leave with a greater understanding of your communication style, strengths and areas for growth, as well as a catalyst to begin that development.

Posing and Posture for Photography

Instructor: Hala Morac (IG: halamaroc & Twitter: @HalaMaroc_)

"POSING AND POSTURE" focuses on exuding confidence in your photos, or when walking into an interview, or an audition. It's about playing up your body and shape through clothing, and unique poses. Leave this workshop with some new found skills on camera presence + new head shots to prove it!

Showcasing over 200 women-owned brands, the BUST Craftacular is being held on December 7th and 8th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brooklyn hotspot Industry City (Factory Floor, 220 36th St., Brooklyn, NY, 11232). It’s free to shop and classes are only $15 each but space is limited to nab your tickets today at craftacular.bust.com.

