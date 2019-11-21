Week Of Women: November 22-28, 2019

Happy (early) Thanksgiving! This year (and every year) we’re thankful for all the incredible artists, musicians, and authors who have created such amazing, original work—and you can check out just some of our new favorites below.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES/TV

Queen & Slim

In this film by Melina Matsoukas, a couple (Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith) are on a mediocre first date when they’re pulled over for a minor traffic infraction—and end up on the run. In theaters November 27.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

In eight episodes, this anthology will highlight eight of Dolly Parton’s most iconic songs—and the stories behind them. Streaming November 22 on Netflix.

Varda by Agnès

In iconic filmmaker Varda’s final posthumous film, the artist reflects on everything from film to feminism to growing older. Out November 22.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“Louder” by Big Freedia ft. Icona Pop

With an upcoming album and tour, Big Freedia has a big year ahead – and she’s celebrating early with “Louder,” her new collaboration with Swedish pair Icona Pop, out now.

“Love You For A Long Time” by Maggie Rogers

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Grammy-nominated songstress Maggie Rogers gets romantic on her newest single, “Love You For a Long Time,” streaming now.

“Mother” by Courtney Love

Love’s latest single, out now, will feature on the incredible soundtrack for The Turning. Out in January, the album will also host new songs by Kali Uchis, Soccer Mommy, Mitski, Kim Gordon, and more.

BOOKS

Fleabag: The Scriptures by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

A must-have for all PWB fans, The Scriptures doesn’t just include the Fleabag scripts—it also has Waller-Bridge’s annotations, notes, and never-before-seen stage directions. Out November 26.

Top photo via YouTube / Dolly Parton

More from BUST

Week Of Women: November 15-21, 2019

Week Of Women: November 8-14, 2019

Week Of Women: November 1-7, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.