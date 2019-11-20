Quantcast
Tickets For Lunachicks First Show In 15 Years On Sale Friday
They're baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.

When New York punk band, Lunachicks Recalled Fighting Sexism With Sisterhood for BUST back in April, we didn't suspect a reunion was in the works, but we had our fingers crossed. Then, on Monday, out of no where, it happened. Lunachicks announced their return to the stage at Webster Hall in over a decade on Instagram. The show isn't until April 2020, but tickets go on sale Friday and this is not anything you want to miss. 

Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 AM, but a preseale with AmEx hit today, at 10 AM. 

 
 
 
 
 
Cue the trumpet! IT’S HAPPENING!!!!! We are playing @websterhall on APRIL 11, 2020 (photo @katrinadelmar)

In the meantime, rock out to the oldies...

Tags: Lunachicks , music , concert , Webster Hall , punk

