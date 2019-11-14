Week Of Women: November 15-21, 2019

This week, women are kicking ass—whether in theaters (see Charlie’s Angels) or on TV (anyone else counting down the days until the return of The Crown?). Here’s what we’re stoked about this week.

MOVIES/TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Dollface

Produced by and starring Kat Dennings, Dollface follows a woman who—after she’s dumped by her long-term boyfriend—must rekindle the female friendships she previously failed to prioritize. All episodes will hit Hulu November 15.

The Crown

The third season of Netflix’s sweeping royal drama will pick up in the 1960s and see Olivia Colman taking Claire Foy’s throne. The Crown returns to Netflix November 17.

Charlie’s Angels

Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of the classic action film will star Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott as a whole new generation of angels. In theaters November 15.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

All Things by Odessa

Indie-pop artist Odessa is following up 2015’s self-titled release with All Things, out November 15. Check out our premiere of her single “Live On” here.

La Linda by Tei Shi

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter Tei Shi’s second full-length album, La Linda, will feature her single “Even If It Hurts” and ten other new tracks. Out November 15.

“everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s emotional new song describes her close relationship with her brother and frequent collaborator, FINNEAS. Streaming now.

“That's Enough" by Janelle Monáe

With the release of Disney+ comes the new Lady and the Tramp soundtrack—which features two new songs by the incredible Janelle Monáe! Out now.

BOOKS

Wake, Siren: Ovid Resung by Nina MacLaughlin

MacLaughlin’s retelling of Ovid spins an epic on its head—and focuses on the story’s women, from the nymphs to the monsters. Out November 19.

Top photo via Netflix / The Crown

More from BUST

Week Of Women: November 8-14, 2019

Week Of Women: November 1-7, 2019

Week Of Women: October 25-31, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.