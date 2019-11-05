Quantcast
Come Laugh It Up With Us At Another Comedy Show In Brooklyn

Details
IN Entertainment

comedyshowflyer 406bc

Continuing to feature some of the freshest and funniest stand up comedians around, Canal Yards Project is BACK. Sponsored by BUST, come see for yourself, at the intimate setting at Frying Pan Brooklyn in Industry City. Bring a date, bring your friends, or just treat yourself to an awesome night. And BRING A JACKET, the 11/8 show will happen in the beautiful outdoor Yurt tent! Emily Duke presents Canal Yards Project' is usually twice a month, but November and December (12/13) will only have second Fridays because of the holidays.

 

Featuring: Emily Duke the host with the most

Pedro Gonzales (NBC)
Srilatha Rajamani (WGBH)
Kate Robards (College Humor)
Tori Piskin (Caroline’s)
Cody Wilkins (MTV)
Emily Walsh (Stand Up NY)

Take advantage of either the FREE ticket option or the $5 ticket that includes a drink at the bar.

 

Address:
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th St
Building 5
Brooklyn, NY 11232

