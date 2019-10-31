Week Of Women: November 1-7, 2019

Happy November! Now that Halloween’s over, it feels like everyone is already counting down the days 'til the winter holidays—but we’ve got lots to look forward to this November, too. Read on for some of our favorite TV, music, and book picks this week.

MOVIES/TV

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo stars as the titular Harriet Tubman in this incredible biopic directed by Kasi Lemmons. In theaters November 1.

Atypical

Season three of Netflix’s beloved comedic family drama will follow Sam as he starts college. Coming to Netflix on November 1.

Dickinson

Starring Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson (and also John Mulaney and Wiz Khalifa as recurring characters), Apple TV+’s black comedy tells a modernized version of the poet’s coming-of-age. Premiering November 1.

The End Of The F***ing World

Season one of Netflix’s dark comedy The End of The F***ing World left us with a deathly cliffhanger—but we’ll find James’ and Alyssa’s fates soon. Season two will premiere November 5 on Netflix.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“Now I’m In It” by HAIM

The HAIM sisters’ newest single, “Now I’m In It,” addresses artist Danielle Haim’s struggles with depression. Streaming now, and read more here.

“Ride or Die”by Megan Thee Stallion

For her newest track, Megan Thee Stallion partnered with rapper VickeeLo. The result? A peppy, irresistible track for the upcoming Lena Waithe-directed thriller Queen & Slim. Streaming now.

BOOKS

Little Weirds by Jenny Slate

Little Weirds is the perfect title for actress and comedian Jenny Slate’s collection of bite-size essays, stories, and thoughts. Out November 5, and stay tuned for further coverage on BUST.com.

The More or Less Definitive Guide to Self-Care: From A to Z by Anna Borges

Borges, a senior health editor at SELF, has compiled personal stories about and tips for physical, mental, social, and spiritual self-care in her guide book, out November 1.

Top photo via Focus Features / Harriet

