Molière in the Park Returns With "The School For Wives" In Prospect Park

Molière in the Park (MIP) brings annual, free, and inclusive theater to Prospect Park, Brooklyn. And this season, MIP will perform The School for Wives on Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm and Thursday, November 14 at 7pm at The Picnic House in Prospect Park, behind Litchfield Villa (95 Prospect Park West between 4 & 5 Street). The run time is approximately 2 hours.

The School for Wives addresses themes of love, power, and sexism. Directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, the play stars Emmy-winning actor and former BUST cover star Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale", "Orange Is the New Black") and Dominic Fumusa ("Nurse Jackie", "Homeland").

ADVERTISEMENT

Molière in the Park (MIP) is in partnership with the nonprofit Prospect Park Alliance, and the event is part of Brooklyn Falls for France, organized by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and FACE Foundation in partnership with Brooklyn venues.

Free tickets can be found here. For more info, please visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org

Top photo via Molière in the Park

More from BUST

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Why Are Airlines Censoring The Queer Storyline In "Booksmart"?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wins The Berggruen Prize For Culture And Philosophy

The Next Democratic Debate Will Feature An All-Women Panel — Here's Why That's A Big Deal

Joline is from both New York City and Paris and grew up bi - cultural and bilingual. She recently graduated with an M.Sc. in Human Rights and International Politics and has a B.A. in Anthropology. She loves to research, read social sciences and literature to keep well versed and open minded, and loves to write, do barre, run, and is a vegan and tries hard to be environmentally conscientious. She's looking to keep up with social media and her twitter handle will be up very soon.