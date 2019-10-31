Quantcast
Molière in the Park Returns With 'The School For Wives' In Prospect Park

Molière in the Park Returns With "The School For Wives" In Prospect Park

Details
IN Entertainment

logo-Moliere in the Park.jpg

Molière in the Park (MIP) brings annual, free, and inclusive theater to Prospect Park, Brooklyn. And this season, MIP will perform The School for Wives on Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm and Thursday, November 14 at 7pm at The Picnic House in Prospect Park, behind Litchfield Villa (95 Prospect Park West between 4 & 5 Street). The run time is approximately 2 hours. 

The School for Wives addresses themes of love, power, and sexism. Directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, the play stars Emmy-winning actor and former BUST cover star Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale", "Orange Is the New Black") and Dominic Fumusa ("Nurse Jackie", "Homeland").

ADVERTISEMENT

Molière in the Park (MIP) is in partnership with the nonprofit Prospect Park Alliance, and the event is part of Brooklyn Falls for France, organized by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and FACE Foundation in partnership with Brooklyn venues. 

Free tickets can be found here. For more info, please visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org

Top photo via Molière in the Park

More from BUST

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Why Are Airlines Censoring The Queer Storyline In "Booksmart"?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wins The Berggruen Prize For Culture And Philosophy

The Next Democratic Debate Will Feature An All-Women Panel — Here's Why That's A Big Deal

 

 

Joline is from both New York City and Paris and grew up bi - cultural and bilingual. She recently graduated with an M.Sc. in Human Rights and International Politics and has a B.A. in Anthropology. She loves to research, read social sciences and literature to keep well versed and open minded, and loves to write, do barre, run, and is a vegan and tries hard to be environmentally conscientious. She's looking to keep up with social media and her twitter handle will be up very soon. 

 
Tags: Moliere in the Park , Lucie Tiberghien , Samira Wiley , Prospect Park , Prospect Park Alliance , Feminism

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

always pads 73c27

The Repackaging of Always Pads Has Apparently Upset Some Transphobic “Feminists”

genderreveal 84b8f

Long Overdue: It’s Time To Re-Think The Gender Reveal Party

Screen Shot 2019 10 29 at 3.12.45 PM d713e

Why Are Airlines Censoring The Queer Storyline In "Booksmart"?

hallofashionhead 61ba4

Field Of Screams: Horror Meets Prairie In Our Fall Fashion Editorial

cosplay e82c7

The Internet's Favorite Cosplayer, Kiera Please Talks Being Respectful, Diversity, and New Music

queen of genovia 7e039

Julie Andrews Praises Therapy in Her New Book

Screen Shot 2019 10 25 at 5.15.23 PM b03b7

Chinese #MeToo Activist Huang Xueqin Detained After Joining Hong Kong Protests

800px-Margaret_Mead_(1901-1978).jpg

The Margaret Mead Film Festival Reminds Us Of The Importance Of Feminist Anthropology

Persistcon 73209

Persisticon IV: Where Comedy, Art, And Electing Feminists Collide

haim 19bad

HAIM's New Single Addresses Depression—And Still Makes You Want To Dance

Upcoming Events

The Regime is Female
Fri Nov 01 @ 7:00PM - 10:00PM
PERSISTICON IV: Surfing the Blue Wave (NYC)
Sun Nov 03 @ 7:00PM -
Stages Series: An Evening with Princess Nokia
Sun Nov 03 @ 8:00PM -
Stages Series: Kia LaBeija
Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM -
CUTTING EDGE: NEW STORIES OF MYSTERY AND CRIME BY WOMEN WRITERS
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM -
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button