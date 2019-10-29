Quantcast
Persisticon IV: Where Comedy, Art, And Electing Feminist Collide

It's almost here! PERSISTICON IVERSISTICON IV kicks off this Sunday, November 4 at The Bell House in Brooklyn. PERSISTICON is a Social Enterprise, and the passion project of Diana Kane, Theo Kogan, Lynn Harris, and Leslie King. It takes ACTION, builds COMMUNITY, makes an IMPACT, and has FUN. The inaugural PERSISTICON supported Emily's List, thus helping to elect feminists. All following events will raise money/a ruckus for additional organizations devoted to getting progressive women into policy making positions. Purchase your tickets here

So, Persisticon IV: Surfing the Blue Wave is here to raise funds She the People and Supermajority

This year's host is Murray Hill with performances by:

Leah Bonnema

Karen Chee

Amanda Duarte

Jill Pangallo

Ziwe Fumudoh

Marti Cummings

Dina Hashem

DJ Tara

5:30pm BAR OPEN

6:30pm DOORS

7:00pm Surf's up!

So come out, get informed, and have a blast! IT'S THE FEMINIST THING TO DO!

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
