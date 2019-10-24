Quantcast
Week Of Women: October 25-31, 2019

Week Of Women: October 25-31, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

fkacello 4b6fc

Happy Halloween! If re-watching classic horror films isn’t your thing, we’ve got a ton more suggestions for what to do this week—head to your local indie bookstore and pick up a great new novel, or maybe fall in love with Michelle Tea on BUST’s podcast? Here are just few of the pop culture picks on our radar this week.

MOVIES/TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Fletcher

Based on a book by Tom Perrotta, HBO’s latest series follows a woman (Kathryn Hahn) and her college-aged son, both experiencing parallel awakenings. Premiering October 27.

Paradise Hills

Filmmaker Alice Waddington’s directorial debut stars Emma Roberts as Uma, a young woman of high social class who wakes up in a candy-colored, dystopian “paradise”—but her new home isn’t as ideal as it looks. Out October 25, and catch our review here.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Magdalene by FKA Twigs

It’s been five years since the gift that was FKA Twigs’ LP1. Since then, she’s recently dropped a trio of singles, all of which will appear on Magdalene, out October 25.

Cheap Queen by King Princess

A year ago, New York’s King Princess won hearts with “1950” and “Talia.” Her debut album, Cheap Queen, will just further prove what her fans have long known: that she’s pop royalty. Out October 25.

Michelle Tea on BUST’s Poptarts Podcast 

michtea 1ca94

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

On the latest episode of BUST’s Poptarts Podcasts, our hosts were joined by beloved feminist author and astrologer Michelle Tea and discussed polyamory, politics, and queer parenting. Online now. 

BOOKS

Vanity Fair’s Women on Women edited by Radhika Jones with David Friend

vfwomen c6bc5

Including essays with everyone from Frida Kahlo to Nicole Kidman to Lena Waithe, this collection travels through history and delivers a much-needed dose of women in history—and inspiration. Out October 29, and catch our review in the September/October print edition of BUST.

Astro Poets: Your Guides to the Zodiac by Dorothea Lasky and Alex Dimitrov 

astropoets f09b8

It’s safe to say anyone with a Twitter account has been waiting for this book for years. In their guide, Lasky and Dimitrov use humor and warmth to provide insight into the self and—of course—the stars. Out October 29.

Ordinary Girls: A Memoir by Jaquira Díaz

jaquira a89df

With themes of identity, sexuality, and hope, Díaz’s coming-of-age memoir follows her childhood growing up in Puerto Rico with a mentally ill parent. Out October 29.

Top photo via YouTube / FKA Twigs

More from BUST

Week Of Women: October 18-24, 2019

Week Of Women: October 11-18, 2019

Week Of Women: October 4-10, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , FKA Twigs , King Princess , Mrs. Fletcher , Vanity Fair

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

sulli 2 f07dd

What The Public Outcry Over Sulli’s Death Tells Us About Toxic K-Pop Media and Fans

43830815315 dc4b5a9baf o 02bcd

Nancy Pelosi Had The Most Beautiful Response To Trump's "Meltdown" Comment

paradisehills 0d7bd

In "Paradise Hills," The Heroines Rescue Themselves

gasteyer 5ff00

Ana Gasteyer's Upcoming Christmas Album Sugar and Booze is as Jolly as it is Naughty

slatejenny aca31

Week Of Women: October 18-24, 2019

ross parmly rf6ywHVkrlY unsplash 61026

"My Crotch Sets Off the TSA Scanner. I Have No Piercings, WTF Could Be Going On?!"

48905769176 c21e476644 c b0333

NASA Will Finally Make Their Space Suits More Size-Inclusive

MTGlasses credit AmosMac d860e

Author Michelle Tea Opens Up About Queer Parenting, Politics, and Polyamory On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

patricia1 0c0df

Patricia Arquette On Activism, "Otherhood," And Working With Women: BUST Interview

equal pay shirt daed5

Vermont Girls Soccer Team Penalized for Wearing #EqualPay Shirts, Brandi Chastain Reacts 

Upcoming Events

Women of Color Progressive Town Hall
Thu Oct 24 @ 3:30PM - 05:30PM
FFFEST
Fri Oct 25 @12:00AM
Dancorism (NYC)
Sat Oct 26 @ 1:30PM - 03:00PM
Halloween Ball: Shangela VS. Miss Vanjie (NYC)
Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 12:00AM
The Regime is Female
Fri Nov 01 @ 7:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button