A Canal Yards Project Comedy Show With A Very Special Guest, You CANNOT Miss

Come have a scary good time at the Emily Duke presents Canal Yards Project still has the jokes for October. Some of the freshest and funniest comedians around continue appear in the intimate setting at Frying Pan Brooklyn, located inside Industry City. Bring a date, bring your friends, bring a sense of humor because these comics don't hold back!

 

Featuring:

Our host with the most Emily Duke and

KATE NOVOTNY (Mcsweeney's)
DOUG SMITH (Conan)
JENNIFER MCAULIFFE (JFL)
LINDSEY GLAZER (Comedy Central)
KARMEN NAIDOO (NY Comedy Festival)

and a VERY SPECIAL GUEST  ¯ \_(ツ)_/¯

Bring a jacket, 10/25 performance will happen in our outdoor Yurt tent! 

 

 

Take advantage of either the FREE ticket option or the $5 ticket that includes a drink at the bar.

Canal Yards is Partnered with Coney Island Brewery, so come collect some fun swag and taste an incredible Brooklyn beer.

The event is on Friday, October 25, at 8pm at the Frying Pan Brooklyn. Get your $5 or FREE ticket here!

 

Address:
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th St
Building 5
Brooklyn, NY 11232

 

 

