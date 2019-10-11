Quantcast
Week Of Women: October 11-18, 2019

Week Of Women: October 11-18, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

kimgordonairbnb 268b8

Is there any better way to spend a free October evening than in a café with a great book—or a new favorite song set on repeat? We say no—and these are our top picks, if you’re in need of a new memoir, album, or star-studded romantic comedy anthology. 

MOVIES/TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern Love

 

This rom-com anthology, based on the wildly popular New York Times column, will star all our favorites, from Anne Hathaway to Tina Fey to Dev Patel to Andrew Scott. Premiering October 18 on Prime Video.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

No Home Record by Kim Gordon

Sonic Youth superstar Kim Gordon is dropping her first solo album—and it’s just as good as you think it will be. Out October 13, and find our review soon on BUST.com.

by Lil’ Kim

After a delay, Lil’ Kim’s first album in over 14 years is finally dropping October 11. will singles including the artist’s collabs with Musiq Soulchild and City Girls’ Yung Miami. 

Two Hands by Big Thief

 

Big Thief have been on our radar since 2016’s Masterpiece,and according to guitarist and vocalist Adrianne Lenker, Two Hands—the band’s second album of 2019—has some of the songs she’s most proud of. Out October 11.

“JT First Day Out” by City Girls

 

After a year in prison, City Girls’ JT is back—and the rap duo is celebrating with a new track, appropriately titled “JT First Day Out.” Streaming now.

Staceyann Chin On BUST’s Poptarts Podcast

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

staceyann 19645

On the most recent episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast, our hosts were joined by legendary poet, actor, activist, and performing artist Staceyann Chin, who talked all about her new book, Crossfire: A Litany for Survival. Online now. 

BOOKS

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

oliveagain b08c4

Strout revisits her awkward, curmudgeonly heroine Olive Kitteridge in this sequel, comprised of 13 stories. Out October 15, and catch our review in the September/October print edition of BUST.

Dear Girls by Ali Wong

aliwongdeargirls 71474

Beloved comedian Ali Wong offers advice on love, work, and parenting in this memoir, written through letters to her daughters. Out October 15.

Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System by Cyntoia Brown-Long

cyntoiabook a36d1

This year, after a highly publicized case that reminded Americans just how broken our prison system is, Cyntoia Brown was freed. Now, she’s telling her story in her own words. Brown’s memoir is out October 15.

Top photo via YouTube / Matador Records

More from BUST

Week Of Women: October 4-10, 2019

Week Of Women: September 27-October 3, 2019

Week Of Women: September 20-26, 2019

 

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , entertainment , Kim Gordon , Lil Kim , Big Thief , City Girls , Staceyann Chin , Ali Wong , Cyntoia Brown

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

800px James Franco 2012 58adc

Two Women Sue James Franco and His Acting School Over Sexual Exploitation

Simone Biles e950c

Simone Biles Was Penalized For Being Too Good At Gymnastics

fatphobiahead 2dcc1

The Racist Origins Of Fatphobia

pexels photo 313690 5c328

Self-Promotion Gender-Gap: Women Are More Likely To Negatively Assess Their Own Work Performance

1 a4f4f

Matt Lauer Accused Of Raping Former NBC Colleague In Ronan Farrow’s New Book

Candlelight Vigil April 2 2019 105 e225d

Be Savvy About Rideshare Safety With #WhatsMyName

lisaprank 3701d

Pop-Punk Princess Lisa Prank Returns On "Perfect Love Song"

Screen Shot 2019-10-04 at 12.31.10 AM.png

Netflix's "Unbelievable" Is Worth The Watch

Staceyann Chin Pic f6577

Fiery Feminist Writer Staceyann Chin Makes The Personal Political On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

turnips 34328

3 Ways To Cook Turnips, Just In Time For The Fall Season

Upcoming Events

Fair Fight Debate Night (NYC)
Tue Oct 15 @ 7:00PM -
Feminist Buzzkills of Comedy (NYC)
Tue Oct 15 @ 8:00PM -
Cone of Shame x Animal Haven (NYC)
Wed Oct 16 @ 4:00PM - 07:00PM
Breathwork: Living in Love (NYC)
Fri Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
Dancorism (NYC)
Sat Oct 26 @ 1:30PM - 03:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button