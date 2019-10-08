Quantcast
Pick Your Price At The Canal Yards Project Comedy Show In Brooklyn

Pick Your Price At The Canal Yards Project Comedy Show In Brooklyn

Details
IN Entertainment

OctoberEarly 2 d56dd

It's Spooky Season, but Emily Duke presents Canal Yards Project still has the jokes for October. Some of the freshest and funniest comedians around continue appear in the intimate setting at Frying Pan Brooklyn, located inside Industry City. Bring a date, bring your friends, bring a sense of humor because these comics don't hold back!

Special guest host: Mary Kate Doherty

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring:
Carolyn Bergier (SiriusXM)
Xazmin Garza (Edinburgh Fringe)
Xazmin Garza (Laughing Skull)
Carolyn Castiglia (Comedy Central)
Dan Pyatetsky (Laugh Factory)

Take advantage of either the FREE ticket option or the $5 ticket that includes a drink at the bar.

 

Canal Yards is Partnered with Coney Island Brewery, so come collect some fun swag and taste an incredible Brooklyn beer.

The event is on Friday, October 11, at 8pm at the Frying Pan Brooklyn. Get your $5 or FREE ticket here!

Last show was standing room only, seats fill fast so make sure you come early, full bar and food at Frying Pan Brooklyn.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Address:
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th St
Building 5
Brooklyn, NY 11232

 

 

More from BUST

Lilly Singh Has A New Talk Show, And It’s All The Talk

 

Britney Young of Netflix's "GLOW" Talks Authentic Storytelling, Rising Above Typecasting, and Season 3

A New Kind Of Heroine’s Journey: Looking Into The Third Season of “She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power”

 

Tags: comedy , Emily Dukes , Canal Yard Project , Brooklyn , industry city

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

800px James Franco 2012 58adc

Two Women Sue James Franco and His Acting School Over Sexual Exploitation

mannyhead 0dfbc

Manny Jacinto On Feminism, Representation, And The End Of "The Good Place": BUST Interview

Simone Biles e950c

Simone Biles Was Penalized For Being Too Good At Gymnastics

Allyson_Felix.jpeg

Allyson Felix Broke Usain Bolt's Record – Just 10 Months After Giving Birth

shades of victorian blue 5a8ac

These Victorian Blues Were Guaranteed To Brighten Up Any 19th Century Room

angelolsen 56317

Week Of Women: October 4-10, 2019

jazminequaynor 0f29c

Feminism Includes Disability Advocacy: What to Mark on Your Calendar This Fall

lisaprank 3701d

Pop-Punk Princess Lisa Prank Returns On "Perfect Love Song"

lucia 48UaeIMNAA4 unsplash 52867

A Judge Temporarily Blocked Georgia's Controversial Heartbeat Bill

Screen Shot 2019-10-04 at 12.31.10 AM.png

Netflix's "Unbelievable" Is Worth The Watch

Upcoming Events

Cone of Shame x Animal Haven (NYC)
Wed Oct 16 @ 4:00PM - 07:00PM
Breathwork: Living in Love (NYC)
Fri Oct 18 @ 7:00PM - 09:00PM
Dancorism (NYC)
Sat Oct 26 @ 1:30PM - 03:00PM
BUST Holiday Craftacular (NYC)
Sat Dec 07 @11:00AM - 07:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button