Week Of Women: October 4-10, 2019

It’s finally fall! We’re celebrating October with new music by Angel Olsen and Lisa Prank, Zadie Smith’s debut short story collection, and more. Here are our picks this week.

MOVIES/TV

Nancy Drew

Kennedy McMann plays an all-new, grown-up Nancy Drew on The CW’s latest adaptation, premiering October 9. Check out our preview of the show here.

Lucy In The Sky

Natalie Portman stars in this film, loosely based on a true story, as Lucy, an astronaut whose life gets complicated once she comes back to earth. Out October 4.

Little Monsters

Horror meets romance in Lupita Nyong’o’s new movie about a love triangle gone wrong following a sudden zombie outbreak. In theaters October 8.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Perfect Love Song by Lisa Prank

Pop-punk princess Robin Edwards—better known as Lisa Prank—brings her catchy vocals and wry lyrics to Perfect Love Song, her third alum. Out October 4, and catch our review soon on BUST.com.

All Mirrors by Angel Olsen

Style shifter Angel Olsen has attracted a loyal following over the years, and follows up 2017’s Phases with All Mirrors, featuring singles including “Lark.” Out October 4.

BOOKS

Burn It Down: Women Writing About Anger edited by Lilly Dancyger

Evette Dionne, Leslie Jamison, and more write about the relationship between anger and gender in Lilly Dancyger’s debut anthology, out October 8. Check out BUST’s September/October 2019 issue for our review.

Grand Union: Stories by Zadie Smith

Zadie Smith is known and loved for her novels and essays, but Grand Union is her first short story collection, featuring some new pieces and some previously published. Out October 8.

Unfollow: A Memoir Of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church by Megan Phelps-Roper

Phelps-Roper wasn’t just a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church: her grandfather founded it. In this memoir, she discusses her moral awakening and decision to leave the church. Out October 3.

Top photo via YouTube / Angel Olsen

