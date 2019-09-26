Week Of Women: September 27-October 3, 2019

We’ve officially made it to Libra season, and we’re ready to celebrate with the return of Fresh Off The Boat, How To Get Away With Murder, and more. Here’s what we’re looking forward to this week.

MOVIES/TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Judy

Renée Zellweger shines in biopic Judy, a depiction of the final year of Hollywood legend Judy Garland’s life. Out September 27, and find our review online here.

Fresh Off The Boat

Constance Wu, Randall Park, and Hudson Yang are all returning to ABC for a sixth season! Catch up with the Huang family on September 27.

How To Get Away With Murder

It’s time to emotionally prepare your goodbyes to Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating—the sixth and final season of Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama will premiere September 26 on ABC.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

All The Women In Me by Vagabon

Lætitia Tamko, also known as Vagabon, follows her 2017 debut with an album that’s a bit different, but equally original and resonant. Out September 27, and find our review online here.

Hey, I’m Just Like You by Tegan and Sara

Canadian sisters Tegan and Sara are releasing both new songs and re-recording previously unreleased demos on their ninth studio alum, out September 27.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Sophia Chang on BUST’s Poptarts Podcast

Music biz star Sophia Chang—who’s previously worked with the likes of A Tribe Called Quest—shares the lessons she’s learned in the industry on the latest episode of BUST’s podcast, Poptarts. Streaming now.

BOOKS

In The Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado

Carmen Maria Machado received critical acclaim in 2017 for her story collection, Her Body and Other Parties, and her debut memoir, about entrapment a relationship turned sour, is poised to be just as good. Out October 1.

Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was A Girl by Jeannie Vanasco

In her heartbreaking memoir, Vanasco interviews her abuser from high school—and investigates trauma, sexual violence, and the aftermath of assault. Out October 1.

Top photo via ABC / How To Get Away With Murder

More from BUST

Week Of Women: September 20-26, 2019

Week Of Women: September 13-19, 2019

Week Of Women: September 6-12, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.