Week Of Women: September 20-26, 2019

It’s a great week for everything from TV dramas to personal essays to the return of the Vivian Girls – here are just a few of the pop culture treats we’re eyeing the next few days.

MOVIES/TV

mixed-ish

We’ll watch any spin-off of black-ish (which returns this week, too!). This latest series is a prequel following family matriarch Rainbow Johnson’s childhood, and her family’s move from a hippie commune to the suburbs. Premiering September 24 on ABC.

The Good Place

The existential comedy starring so, so many of our favorites—including Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto, just to name a few—returns for a final fourth season on September 26.

Britt-Marie Was Here

This Swedish-language film asks, “How do you live a life?” Centering around a housewife who decides to start over after learning her husband of 40 years had a mistress, Britt-Marie Was Here hits theaters September 20. Find our review soon on BUST.com.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Jaime by Brittany Howard

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard goes big on her solo debut, merging old-school hip-hop sounds with classic influences from artists including Mavis Staples and Roberta Flack. Out September 20, and catch our review online soon.

Memory by Vivian Girls

The Vivian Girls split in 2014, but now, they’re back—and if Memory is any indication, they’re stronger than ever. Out September 20, and find our review in the September/October 2019 print issue of BUST.

BOOKS

Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith

Patti Smith’s latest is a travelogue, full of observations and photographs from a trip around the U.S. Out September 24, and find our review soon on BUST.com.

Obviously: Stories From My Timeline by Akilah Hughes

Comedian Akilah Hughes gets personal in her coming-of-age memoir-in-essays, sharing her experiences moving from Kentucky to New York and all the struggles and triumphs along the way. Out September 24.

Make It Scream, Make It Burn by Leslie Jamison

New essays by Leslie Jamison? Count us in. In her newest collection, Jamison investigates everything from the “loneliest whale in the world” to a museum devoted to heartbreak. Out September 24.

Top photo via NBC / The Good Place

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.