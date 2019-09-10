The $5 Comedy Show in Brooklyn You Don't Want To Miss





Our sponsonered bi-monthly comedy show right here in Industry City, Emily Duke presents Canal Yards Project is back but with a small fee. The once free comedy show is now $5, BUT it comes with one free beer. We have had some really awesome shows all summer, so much so, that we have added a second performance per month! Check out the roster below

Jess Salomon (Tonight Show)

Caitlin Reese (HBO)

Lauren Krass (She Devil Winner)

Electra Telesford

Chanel Ali (Just For Laughs)

Sam Taggart (Comedy Central)

Canal Yards is Partnered with Coney Island Brewery, so come collect some fun swag and taste an incredible Brooklyn beer.

The event is on Friday, September 13, at 8pm at the Frying Pan Brooklyn. Get your $5 ticket here!

Last show was standing room only, seats fill fast so make sure you come early, full bar and food at Frying Pan Brooklyn.

Address:

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th St

Building 5

Brooklyn, NY 11232