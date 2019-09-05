Quantcast
Week Of Women: September 6-12, 2019

It’s still not officially fall yet, but we’ve got a lineup of amazing new music—and some very, very timely books—to bring you into the new season. From SASAMI to Margaret Atwood to Chrissie Hynde, here are just some of the women releasing increidble work this week. 

MOVIES/TV

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Out September 6, this documentary tells the breathtaking story of Linda Ronstadt, a musical pioneer and human rights champion who tragically lost her voice to Parkinson’s. Featuring appearances by collaborators including Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Bonnie Raitt.

Élite

Looking for something soapy and bingeable to try this weekend? Netflix’s Spanish-language teen drama full of competition, angst, and—most notably—murder returns September 6.

MUSIC/PODCASTS 

Lost Girls by Bat for Lashes

Bat for Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) is back with her sixth studio album September 6, and it’s as hauting and cinematic as we’ve come to expect from the songstress. Review coming soon on BUST.com.

Take Care / Free by SASAMI

 

Following her debut album this year, SASAMI has released two dreamy tracks—one new tune, and one band version of her song “Free.” Now streaming.

Valve Bone Woe by Chrissie Hynde

Pretenders lead singer Chrissie Hynde covers everyone from Charles Mingus to Brian Wilson on Valve Bone Woe, an eclectic cover album out September 6. Find our review soon on BUST.com.

The Competition by Lower Dens

Lower Dens’ fourth album finds the band “taking its sound to more expansive places than ever before,” writes our reviewer in BUST’s September/October issue. The Competition is out September 6.

BOOKS 

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

MargaretAtwood 87926

Over 30 years later, Atwood returns to Gilead to continue the story of The Handmaid’s Tale. Narrated by three different characters, The Testaments takes another look at the horrifying world Atwood created in 1985. Out September 10. 

What Is A Girl Worth?: My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics by Rachael Denhollander

Denhollander b561f

In her memoir, Denhollander – former gymnast and recipient of Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year Award –discusses how she decided to speak up about serial abuser Larry Nassar, why survivors are hesitant to share their stories, and what it means to be believed. Out September 10. 

Top photo via Hulu / The Handmaid's Tale

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors.
