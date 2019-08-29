Week Of Women: August 30 - September 5, 2019

The bad news: summer's ending. The good news, though? We've got several new fantasy worlds if you're in need of an escape. From The Dark Crystal's Thra to Carnival Row to whatever kind of ethereal realm you can only visit when listening to Lana Del Rey's voice, here are our top destinations this week. See you this fall!

MOVIES/TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Official Secrets

Based on the true story of Katharine Gun, Keira Knightley’s latest spy thriller drama is about a British intelligence specialist who leaks a shocking secret memo—and becomes wrapped up in a whirlwind of consequences. Out August 30.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

This timely reboot of Jim Henson’s 1982 classic stars a voice cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Donna Kimball, and more as elfin Gelflings living on a fantasy planet, battling some dark forces. The amazing part? The story is told using puppets—and no CGI. Out August 30, and check out our review here.

Carnival Row

Cara Delevingne's and Orlando Bloom's newest fantasy series tackles xenophobia, religion, immigration, and more in a surreal, Victorian world. Streaming August 30 on Amazon Prime, and make sure to read our coverage on the series from San Diego Comic-Con.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

At The Party With My Brown Friends by Black Belt Eagle Scout

Katherine Paul, also known as Black Belt Eagle Scout, explores family, identity, love, and connection on her newest record, out August 30. Catch our review soon on BUST.com.

Norman Fucking Rockwell by Lana Del Rey

Featuring singles including “Venice Bitch,” “The Greatest,” and Sublime cover “Doin’ Time,” LDR’s sixth studio album is finally (almost) here. Out August 30.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Iconology by Missy Elliott

Though we’re still waiting for a new Missy Elliott album—it’s been 14 years!—Iconology is a five-tune treat of an EP. Now streaming.

BOOKS

Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World by June Diane Raphael and Kate Black

Written by actress and writer June Diane Raphael and Kate Black, the former chief of staff at Emily’s List, this book is a comprehensive guide, checklist, and collection of advice for women running for office at all levels. Out September 3, and check BUST.com soon for more coverage.

Whose Story Is This?: Old Conflicts, New Chapters by Rebecca Solnit

Solnit is back with another quick but punchy collection, all about whose stories are told—and whose are heard. Out September 3.

Top photo via YouTube / Missy Elliott

More from BUST

Week Of Women: August 23-29, 2019

Week Of Women: August 16-22, 2019

Week Of Women: August 9-15, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.