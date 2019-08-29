Canal Yards Project By Emily Duke Is Back!

Tonight Emily Duke and BUST are hosting the free and hilarious monthly stand-up show in Brooklyn with a supreme lineup. The show starts at 8 pm at the Frying Pan over here in Industry City, and what better way to close out your hot girl summer than hanging with us and Emily Duke?
Featuring:
Khalid Rahmaan (Conan)
Dan Wilbur (Funny or Die)
Ashley Hamilton (Manrepeller)
Sam Jay (Comedy Central)
Laura Merli (Someecards)
Angela Palladino (Funny or Die)
Address:
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th St
Building 5
Brooklyn, NY 11232
