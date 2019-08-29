Quantcast
Canal Yards Project By Emily Duke Is Back!

Canal Yards Project By Emily Duke Is Back!

Details
IN Entertainment

 

unnamed 1bf73

Tonight Emily Duke and BUST are hosting the free and hilarious monthly stand-up show in Brooklyn with a supreme lineup. The show starts at 8 pm at the Frying Pan over here in Industry City, and what better way to close out your hot girl summer than hanging with us and Emily Duke?

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring:

Khalid Rahmaan (Conan)

Dan Wilbur (Funny or Die)

Ashley Hamilton (Manrepeller)

Sam Jay (Comedy Central)

Laura Merli (Someecards)

Angela Palladino (Funny or Die)

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

Address:
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th St
Building 5
Brooklyn, NY 11232

 

More from BUST 

Week Of Women: August 23-29, 2019

Margaret Cho Reads Louis C.K. To Filth, Revisits Her Kerfuffle With Tilda, And More, On BUST's Poptarts Podcast!

 

The “Derry Girls” Are Back, Better, And Bolder On Season Two

 

 

I’m a rising Junior at Santa Clara University majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Studio Art. I’m interested in journalism, photography, and social justice (especially feminism and environmentalism). I love live music, listening to podcasts, and reading (mostly non-fiction) books. 
Tags: comedy , Emily Duke , Brooklyn , event

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

janet weiss 56270

Janet Weiss, Former Sleater-Kinney Drummer, Was In a Major Car Accident. Here's How You Can Help

JillianBellBrittanyRunsAMarathon 6ace1

Week Of Women: August 23-29, 2019

Screen Shot 2019 08 23 at 1.32.38 PM eb00a

Planned Parenthood Forced Out of Title X, Loses Federal Funding

Carnival Row 1200x676 73ec1

Real-Life Issues Meet Fantasy Worlds On "Carnival Row"

bully 3233568 1280 c0529

Experts Explain How "Affinity Bias" Works Against Women At Work No Matter How Hard They Try

newannabel bc8b5

Astrologer Annabel Gat Is Writing About A New Kind Of Compatibility: BUST Interview

fnheader 3d3f4

Ashley Jayne Meyers On Her '60s-Meets-Victorian Style

barrettehead efc7c

Make Your Own Statement Barrettes In 4 Steps

lesbian space crimes b5393

Space Crimes Are A Thing Now? And This Woman Is The First Alleged Perp

An Encounter at the Spinning Wheel by George Goodwin Kilburne n.d. e1507237284371 5ca9f

Find Out What 19th Century Gentlemen Think Of Single Women (And Girls) At All Ages With This Spinster Numeration Table

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button