Canal Yards Project By Emily Duke Is Back!

Tonight Emily Duke and BUST are hosting the free and hilarious monthly stand-up show in Brooklyn with a supreme lineup. The show starts at 8 pm at the Frying Pan over here in Industry City, and what better way to close out your hot girl summer than hanging with us and Emily Duke?

Featuring:

Khalid Rahmaan (Conan)

Dan Wilbur (Funny or Die)

Ashley Hamilton (Manrepeller)

Sam Jay (Comedy Central)

Laura Merli (Someecards)

Angela Palladino (Funny or Die)

Address:

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th St

Building 5

Brooklyn, NY 11232

