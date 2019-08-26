How Much Do You Know About Agnès Varda? Take The BUST Pop Quiz!

Au Revoir Agnès Varda

When French New Wave filmmaker Agnès Varda died this past March at age 90, the world lost a visionary feminist artist. Think you know what made Agnès the best? Then take the quiz!

Agnès was born Arlette Varda on May 30, 1928, in _______.

a. Paris, France

b. Brussels, Belgium

c. Marseille, France

d. Fort-de-France, Martinique

Which of the following honors were awarded to Agnès?

a. Honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival

b. Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival

c. Honorary Academy Award

d. All of the above

In 1971, Agnès was one of 343 women who signed “The Manifesto of the 343,” proclaiming that they had ______.

a. had an abortion

b. had sex before marriage

c. directed films under a male pseudonym

d. secretly gotten divorced

Which of Agnès’ films was a tribute to her late husband, also a French director, who died after 28 years of marriage to her?

a. La Pointe Courte

b. Vagabond

c. Jacquot de Nantes

d. Faces Places

Complete the following Agnès quote: “I live in ____. I feel I’ve lived here forever.”

a. love

b. feminism

c. dreams

d. cinema

Answer Key: 1.b, 2.d, 3.a, 4.c, 5.d

By Emily Rems

photo: Martin Kraft / License: CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons (Agnès Varda)



This piece originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

