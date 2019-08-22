Week Of Women: August 23-29, 2019

We’re ending August on a high note—that is, with a selection of amazing new movies, books, and albums by the likes of Jay Som and Sheer Mag. Read on for our top picks this week—and then, we’ll see you in September!

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES/TV

Brittany Runs A Marathon

Starring the incomparable Jillian Bell, Brittany Runs A Marathon is a movie full of humor and warmth about a young woman who decides to make some major life changes, one New York block at a time. Out August 23, and stay posted for more coverage on BUST.com.

Vita & Virginia

Based on the passionate letters exchanged between Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf, this romantic treat is perfect for all fans of literature—and love stories. Out August 23, and catch our review in the September/October print edition of BUST.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Kristen Meinzer on BUST’s Poptarts

Photo by Lauren Eliot

On the latest episode of BUST’s podcast, our hosts were joined by podcasting expert Kristen Meinzer to discuss the art of storytelling and #MeToo at NPR. Streaming August 23 on BUST.com.

Anak Ko by Jay Som

The follow-up to bedroom pop artist Jay Som’s 2017 dreamy debut is even better than you’re expecting. Anak Ko is out August 23, and check out our review in the September/October print issue of BUST.

Power by Seratones

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Louisiana’s Seratones continue to blend everything from rock to pop to disco on Power, the band’s second album. Out August 23, and catch our review the September/October print issue of BUST.

A Distance Call by Sheer Mag

With a strong sense of urgency and ’70s rock sounds, Sheer Mag fontwoman Tina Halladay channels struggle on A Distance Call, out August 23. Catch our review in BUST’s September/October issue.

BOOKS

Everything Inside: Stories by Edwidge Danticat

Edwidge Danticat’s latest collection, full of tales of love, death, and family, shows the storyteller at her best. Out August 27, and find our upcoming review on BUST.com.

The Other’s Gold by Elizabeth Ames

Ames’ novel follows a group of best friends throughout college and beyond. Divided into four parts, each section tells the story of a different young woman—and each young woman’s worst mistake. Out August 27.

Top photo via Material Pictures / Brittany Runs A Marathon

More from BUST

Week Of Women: August 16-22, 2019

Week Of Women: August 9-15, 2019

Week Of Women: August 2-8, 2019

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.