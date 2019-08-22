Quantcast
Join Survivor's Toolbox For A Night Of Activism, Art, And Advocacy

Details
Survivor’s Toolbox is the web series women need right now. The mini-episodes seek to give survivors of sexual assault emotional support and guidance in dealing with things like PTSD, reporting an assault, therapy, and communicating with friends and family about sexual assault.

To continue their efforts in being an online resource for survivors, the creators of the series are hosting a launch party and fundraiser on August 27 in Brooklyn to support the filming of their next two episodes. The event starts at 6 PM and will feature advocates, artists, food, and a screening of their first episode. All are welcome, and the tickets to enter will be $25, giving guests access to a meditation workshop, live music, and more.

The event will be held at the New Woman Space at 188 Woodpoint Road in Brooklyn. Learn more about the web series and the event, and purchase your tickets, on the series' website

I’m a rising Junior at Santa Clara University majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Studio Art. I’m interested in journalism, photography, and social justice (especially feminism and environmentalism). I love live music, listening to podcasts, and reading (mostly non-fiction) books. 
