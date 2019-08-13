Penny Arcade's "Longing Lasts Longer" Spills The Tea On NYC





Actor, performance artist, feminist, and activist, Penny Arcade, will be reprising "Longing Lasts Longer" every Tuesday evening in August at Joe's Pub. This funny, poignant, and thought provoking piece speaks to the reality of the gentrification of New York City and the new political correctness which has taken over what was once a thriving Bohemian enclave. Penny explains it all with a unique and heartfelt take on what's gone down in the big apple in the last 50 plus years. If you're in the NYC area do not miss the opportunity to experience this stellar show. For further information and tickets please visit joespub.com.

Photo credit: Albie Mitchell

