Simone Biles Made History Again

This weekend, Simone Biles made history—twice.

When Biles arrived in Kansas City, MO for the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships, she already had 5 all-around title medals at home. And arguably, even before she took a step inside the stadium, she’d already established herself as the most talented competitor in all of gymnastics.

At this year’s national championship, Biles reminded us why that designation is so fitting. In a history-making moment on Friday, Biles stuck a double-double dismount (two twists and two flips) to finish off her beam routine, making her the first person in history to accomplish the feat.

Then on Sunday, the final night of the championship, Biles stunned audiences again when she kicked off her floor routine with another remarkable trick. Biles landed a triple double—that’s three twists and a double somersault—and became the first woman (and the third person in history) to ever achieve the move on floor.

Rounding out the weekend with a final combined score of 118.500, Biles took home another national championship, winning the all-around title for the 6th consecutive year and tying the current record. After witnessing Biles' triple double, commentator Nastia Liukin said, "Simone's got enough gold medals at home. Someone give this girl a crown."

To get a better sense of just how impressive Biles' performance was, watch her below in slow-motion.

Simone Biles in slow motion pic.twitter.com/ztfWBgasYC — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 12, 2019

Top image courtesy of TODAY

Jay Graham is a freelance writer from Seattle. Their work explores politics and pop culture with a focus on gender, queerness, myth, and horror.