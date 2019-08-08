Week Of Women: August 9-15, 2019

It's a wonderful week for music, books, TV... I could go on. From the return of Netflix's GLOW to the premiere of Tiffany Haddish's comedy series, here's what to consider adding to your rotation this week.

MOVIES/TV

GLOW

The Emmy-nominated series about a 1980s syndicated women’s wrestling circuit is coming back for a third season set in Las Vegas! New episodes August 9 on Netflix.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Netflix’s latest stand-up series will feature an array of comedians hand-selected by Tiffany Haddish. Streaming Tuesday, August 13.

One Child Nation

Nanfu Wang’s documentary dives into the horrific effects of the one-child policy that lasted in China for over 30 years. Out August 9, and check BUST.com soon for our review.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Any Human Friend by Marika Hackman

English singer Marika Hackman’s fourth album, featuring singles including “i’m not where you are” and “all night,” is a darker—and sexier—follow-up to 2017’s I’m Not Your Man. Out August 9.

How Do You Love? by The Regrettes

The Regrettes are back with an “enjoyably sweet and salty ride through the ups and downs of being in (and out of) love,” writes our reviewer. Out August 15, and stay tuned for our review on BUST.com.

Margaret Cho on BUST’s Poptarts

Comedian and actress Margaret Cho stopped by BUST HQ to talk about Louis C.K., bisexuality, and those2016 emails from Tilda Swinton. Podcast coming to BUST.com Friday, August 8.

BOOKS

Black Light: Stories by Kimberly King Parsons

Parsons’ short story collection includes tales of addiction, love, loss, and pain, and has earned rave reviews from Carmen Maria Machado and Amy Hempel alike. Out August 13.

Devotion by Madeline Stevens

Stevens’ debut psychological character study follows a young woman who takes on a nannying job in New York—and finds herself obsessed with her employer. Out August 13.

Inland by Téa Obreht

Obreht, who wrote bestseller The Tiger’s Wife, is back with a sprawling and magical Western set in 1893 about two very different characters whose lives ultimately intersect. Out August 13.

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.