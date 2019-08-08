Quantcast
Week Of Women: August 9-15, 2019

Week Of Women: August 9-15, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

 

It's a wonderful week for music, books, TV... I could go on. From the return of Netflix's GLOW to the premiere of Tiffany Haddish's comedy series, here's what to consider adding to your rotation this week.

MOVIES/TV

GLOW

The Emmy-nominated series about a 1980s syndicated women’s wrestling circuit is coming back for a third season set in Las Vegas! New episodes August 9 on Netflix.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready 

Netflix’s latest stand-up series will feature an array of comedians hand-selected by Tiffany Haddish. Streaming Tuesday, August 13.

One Child Nation

Nanfu Wang’s documentary dives into the horrific effects of the one-child policy that lasted in China for over 30 years. Out August 9, and check BUST.com soon for our review.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

Any Human Friend by Marika Hackman

English singer Marika Hackman’s fourth album, featuring singles including “i’m not where you are” and “all night,” is a darker—and sexier—follow-up to 2017’s I’m Not Your Man. Out August 9.

How Do You Love? by The Regrettes

The Regrettes are back with an “enjoyably sweet and salty ride through the ups and downs of being in (and out of) love,” writes our reviewer. Out August 15, and stay tuned for our review on BUST.com.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Margaret Cho on BUST’s Poptarts

poptart logo web1 f7ef4 

Comedian and actress Margaret Cho stopped by BUST HQ to talk about Louis C.K., bisexuality,  and those2016 emails from Tilda Swinton. Podcast coming to BUST.com Friday, August 8.

BOOKS 

Black Light: Stories by Kimberly King Parsons

blacklight 17659

Parsons’ short story collection includes tales of addiction, love, loss, and pain, and has earned rave reviews from Carmen Maria Machado and Amy Hempel alike. Out August 13.

Devotion by Madeline Stevens

devotion 0525c

Stevens’ debut psychological character study follows a young woman who takes on a nannying job in New York—and finds herself obsessed with her employer. Out August 13.

Inland by Téa Obreht

inlandtea 79952

Obreht, who wrote bestseller The Tiger’s Wife, is back with a sprawling and magical Western set in 1893 about two very different characters whose lives ultimately intersect. Out August 13.

Top photo via Netflix / GLOW

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
