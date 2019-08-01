Quantcast
Week Of Women: August 2-8, 2019

Week Of Women: August 2-8, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

 

a black lady sketch show b39b7

It may be August already, but summer's far from over. And with the new month, we have tons of new treats, including A Black Lady Sketch Show, Jia Tolentino's essay collection, and more. Here's everything we're excited about this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES/TV

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Here at BUST, all we’ve been talking about is Issa Rae’s and Robin Thede’s new sketch comedy series on HBO. Boasting cast members like Ashley Nicole Black and Quinta Brunson, and guests including Lena Waithe and Yvonne Orji, A Black Lady Sketch Show more than guarantees laughs. Premiering August 2.

Dear White People 

The third season of Netflix favorite Dear White Peopleis finally here, and will feature new guest stars including Laverne Cox and Yvette Nicole Brown. New episodes streaming August 2.

Derry Girls

Also dropping August 2 on Netflix is season two of quirky Irish coming-of-age comedyDerry Girls. Check BUST.com soon for our review.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“Summer Girl” by HAIM

 

California trio of sisters, HAIM, is back with a summery pop jam very aptly titled “Summer Girl”—and a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video. Streaming now.

“Hot Girl Summer” by Megan Thee Stallion

 

Thanks to the queen of Hot Girl Summer herself, we know this season isn’t over yet. Megan Thee Stallion’s newest track is out August 2 – until then, we’ll be listening to “Big Ole Freak” on repeat.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Catherine Burns on BUST’s Poptarts

tb w450 h450 crop int 9c9b14da4895bfb83db7b3030c55c2f0 d21b4

The Moth’s artistic director, Catherine Burns, joined our podcast co-hosts to talk all things storytelling on BUST’s Poptartspodcast. Check it out now.

BOOKS

Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino 

9780525510543 p0 v3 s550x406 d8671

Beloved New Yorker staffer Tolentino addresses everything from drugs to scams to the internet in her highly anticipated essay collection. Out August 6.

The Pretty One: On Life, Pop Culture, Disability, and Other Reasons to Fall in Love with Me by Keah Brown

51PR46zM7gL. SX326 BO1204203200 26a6a

In her memoir, Brown—who created the viral hashtag #disabledbutcute—writes about “the work she’s done to love herself in a world that tries to tell her, for instance, that essential oils will help cure her cerebral palsy,” writes our reviewer. Out August 6, and check out our review soon on BUST.com.

Tiny But Mighty: Kitten Lady’s Guide to Saving the Most Vulnerable Felines by Hannah Shaw

41Jj6QWmL. SX258 BO1204203200 11251Shaw was 20 when she rescued her first kitten, and in her guide, the “Kitten Lady” has all kinds of advice for feline lovers looking to follow her footsteps. Out August 6, and stay tuned for further coverage on BUST.com.

Top photo via HBO / A Black Lady Sketch Show

More from BUST

Week Of Women: July 26-August 1, 2019

Week Of Women: July 19-25, 2019

Week Of Women: July 12-18, 2019

 

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , Derry Girls , A Black Lady Sketch Show , Jia Tolentino , Keah Brown , Megan Thee Stallion , HAIM

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

k8bush 39d5d

Top 10 Reasons We're Still Obsessed With Kate Bush

posecast 2b649

The Signs As "Pose" Characters

600px Marianne Williamson 46644120952 8a6c8

Marianne Williamson Isn’t The Spiritual Feminist We Need Right Now

Orange Is the New Black S07E03 31m31s45343f R20190608 6029 9pwakqw 7119e

Week Of Women: July 26-August 1, 2019

Screen Shot 2019 07 25 at 1.36.19 PM bbf4e

At Least 12 Trans People Have Been Murdered This Year—And All Of Them Were Black Women

zodiac2 f3d74

Artist Camilla d’Errico On How Women Are Finally Claiming Their Space At Comic Cons

TheApology bab2f

Eve Ensler's "The Apology" Is A Tough, But Necessary Read About Forgiveness

DptaAD U 29d57

Make Your Own "Magic Shell" In Just A Few Easy Steps

unnamed a7d53

Sexism in Psych Wards: The Gendered Legacy of “Girl, Interrupted”

CatherineBurns cb4cc

The Moth's Catherine Burns Spills All Her Storytelling Secrets On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button