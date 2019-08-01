Week Of Women: August 2-8, 2019

It may be August already, but summer's far from over. And with the new month, we have tons of new treats, including A Black Lady Sketch Show, Jia Tolentino's essay collection, and more. Here's everything we're excited about this week.

MOVIES/TV

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Here at BUST, all we’ve been talking about is Issa Rae’s and Robin Thede’s new sketch comedy series on HBO. Boasting cast members like Ashley Nicole Black and Quinta Brunson, and guests including Lena Waithe and Yvonne Orji, A Black Lady Sketch Show more than guarantees laughs. Premiering August 2.

Dear White People

The third season of Netflix favorite Dear White Peopleis finally here, and will feature new guest stars including Laverne Cox and Yvette Nicole Brown. New episodes streaming August 2.

Derry Girls

Also dropping August 2 on Netflix is season two of quirky Irish coming-of-age comedyDerry Girls. Check BUST.com soon for our review.

MUSIC/PODCASTS

“Summer Girl” by HAIM

California trio of sisters, HAIM, is back with a summery pop jam very aptly titled “Summer Girl”—and a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video. Streaming now.

“Hot Girl Summer” by Megan Thee Stallion

Thanks to the queen of Hot Girl Summer herself, we know this season isn’t over yet. Megan Thee Stallion’s newest track is out August 2 – until then, we’ll be listening to “Big Ole Freak” on repeat.

Catherine Burns on BUST’s Poptarts

The Moth’s artistic director, Catherine Burns, joined our podcast co-hosts to talk all things storytelling on BUST’s Poptartspodcast. Check it out now.

BOOKS

Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino

Beloved New Yorker staffer Tolentino addresses everything from drugs to scams to the internet in her highly anticipated essay collection. Out August 6.

The Pretty One: On Life, Pop Culture, Disability, and Other Reasons to Fall in Love with Me by Keah Brown

In her memoir, Brown—who created the viral hashtag #disabledbutcute—writes about “the work she’s done to love herself in a world that tries to tell her, for instance, that essential oils will help cure her cerebral palsy,” writes our reviewer. Out August 6, and check out our review soon on BUST.com.

Tiny But Mighty: Kitten Lady’s Guide to Saving the Most Vulnerable Felines by Hannah Shaw

Shaw was 20 when she rescued her first kitten, and in her guide, the “Kitten Lady” has all kinds of advice for feline lovers looking to follow her footsteps. Out August 6, and stay tuned for further coverage on BUST.com.

