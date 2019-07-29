Quantcast
Comedy Dynamo Beanie Feldstein Is Living The Dream: BUST Interview

Comedy Dynamo Beanie Feldstein Is Living The Dream: BUST Interview

Details
IN Entertainment

 

beanie1 83456

Magic Bean Talk

BEANIE FELDSTEIN HAS flair on screen and off. When we meet, the bubbly actor lights up as she points out the smattering of pins on her denim jacket—Planned Parenthood, Ravenclaw, “Broads Bite Back,” a letter “B”—as well as a delicate necklace sporting the name of her excellent May 2019 comedy, Booksmart, written in cursive. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A diehard musical theater fan since she was a toddler, the Los Angeles-born Beanie (a nickname for Elizabeth) has been winning the hearts of audiences and Hollywood insiders alike since her breakthrough performance in her pal Greta Gerwig’s 2017 directorial debut, Lady Bird. “Greta’s a dear friend of mine,” the 26-year-old says. “She feels like a sister, and I sometimes look at her and I’m like, ‘I owe so much to you every minute of every day, but then you’re also genuinely just my friend.’ It’s such a beautiful thing.”

For all the love fans have for Lady Bird’s delightfully prickly title character, played by Saoirse Ronan, many also wanted to see more of Feldstein’s Julie—a sweet, earnest musical theater nerd who finally gets sick of her best friend’s shit. So it’s great that Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart finally puts Feldstein front and center as the alpha female Molly, who drags her BFF Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) on a party quest the night before high school graduation. There’s lots of love in Booksmart, along with a huge dollop of humor, teen sex jokes, and millennial feminism. (It’s also virtually impossible to avoid bringing up the tender-but-raunchy 2007 film Superbad as a parallel flick for guys, especially since that movie’s star, Jonah Hill, is Feldstein’s real-life bro.)

beanie2 1c4bdDANIELLE ST. LAURENT; ALC DRESS: STYLIST'S OWN HAT

It’s been quite a ride for Feldstein, who went to Wesleyan in Connecticut before making her Lady Bird-style leap to New York City. “I always felt like an East Coast person living in L.A. when I was growing up, so then when I finally got to move here it felt like this lifelong wish fulfillment,” she says. Six weeks after snagging her diploma, she landed a role in 2016’s Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, where she played a sorority sister bucking the Greek system. And then in quick succession, she was cast in Whitney Cummings’ The Female Brain, Lady Bird, Booksmart, the FX vampire show What We Do in the Shadows, and How to Build a Girl—the hotly anticipated comedy based on Caitlin Moran’s book of the same name, due in theaters later this year.

It was on this last project that she found herself bonding with Moran—arguably the U.K.’s funniest feminist writer—in a most unique way. “She took me swimming a couple days before we started shooting, and I had this magical day with my feminist icon, swimming at the ladies-only ponds in London on the Heath,” recalls Feldstein. “I was just like, ‘I’ll never forget this as long as I live.’ She just wanted to know me. I think I was so nervous around her that she wanted to show me that she’s just herself. She’s one of my favorite people on Earth, truly. I love her.” 

If you subscribe to the theory that you attract what you put out into the universe, it’s not hard to see why Feldstein is getting so much love from other creative, funny feminists. It’s not just her onscreen chops, but also her off-screen heart and sincerity that come shining through. “By the time I was 16, I was like, ‘This is who I am,’” she explains. “I’m never going to change for someone else, whether it’s a friend, a family member, a casting director, whoever it is. And honestly, I’ve never really been asked to.”

By Jenni Miller
Photographed by Danielle St. Laurent

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Hair: Peter Butler / Traceymattingly.com
Makeup: Matin Using Chapstick / Traceymattingly.com
Nails: Miss Pop
Styling: Erin Walsh; Batsheva dress; Photographer's own hair clips

 

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

More from BUST

 

Shannon Purser Takes The Lead With "Sierra Burgess Is A Loser": BUST Interview

Yvonne Orji Has No Reason To Be Insecure

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" Star Lana Condor On The Return Of The Rom Com: BUST Interview

 

Tags: Beanie Feldstein , Booksmart , Lady Bird , Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising , What We Do in the Shadows , The Female Brain , How To Build a Girl

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2019 07 24 at 5.27.53 PM 017a2

Disgraced Affleck Brothers To Release Unpromising Movies About Women

Screen Shot 2019 07 24 at 4.10.05 PM 6ff6b

Macy’s And Forever 21 Tried To Serve Fatphobia—Customers Didn’t Bite

twoflappers adc5c

A Brief History Of Flappers, Some Of The Original Rule-Breakers

on the shores of bognor regis by a m rossi 1887 4ac59

How Victorians Took To The Beach

billy1 33f39

"Pose's" Billy Porter Slays By Always Paying Homage To The Past: BUST Interview

posecast 2b649

The Signs As "Pose" Characters

Orange Is the New Black S07E03 31m31s45343f R20190608 6029 9pwakqw 7119e

Week Of Women: July 26-August 1, 2019

Screen Shot 2019 07 25 at 1.36.19 PM bbf4e

At Least 12 Trans People Have Been Murdered This Year—And All Of Them Were Black Women

ismail e9303

A Feminist Activist Is In Hiding After She Was Accused of Inciting Rebellion in Pakistan

Screen Shot 2019 07 22 at 2.53.51 PM 54fb8

New Study Shows Work Can Lower The Risk Of Alzheimer's For Women

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button