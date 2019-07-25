Quantcast
Week Of Women: July 26-August 1, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

Orange Is the New Black S07E03 31m31s45343f R20190608 6029 9pwakqw 7119e

We're ending July on a high note, entertainment-wise: with the returns of favorite shows like OITNB and Veronica Mars and new tunes by Tegan and Sara and Rico Nasty, there's a little something for everyone as we try to stay cool in this heatwave. Here's what not to miss.

MOVIES/TV 

Orange is the New Black

Netflix’s breakout series is coming to a close this Friday, and we have a LOT of questions. The biggest one: what will happen to Taystee, who was wrongfully accused of murder at the end of last season? Final episodes out July 26, and stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.

Veronica Mars

 

Thanks to a surprise release end of last week, we missed this one in our round-up—but early 2000s feminist fave Veronica Mars is officially back! Streaming now on Hulu.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

 

It feels like we’ve been waiting years for this rom-com adaption by queen Mindy Kaling, starring Nathalie Emmanuel. The first of ten episodes will hit Hulu on July 31.

MUSIC

Falling by Dude York

 

According to our reviewer, Falling is Seattle-based Dude York’s most polished work yet. Out Friday, July 26, and check BUST.com for our forthcoming review. 

“I’ll Be Back Someday” by Tegan and Sara

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Our favorite sister duo is releasing a new album—and joint memoir—in September, and their newest single, “I’ll Be Back Someday,” definitely has us excited for what’s to come. Streaming now.

“Time Flies” by Rico Nasty

 

This is, without a doubt, Rico Nasty’s year. Her new song, “Time Flies,” is definitely a little different from Anger Management—but in a good way. Now streaming. 

BOOKS 

Astrology of Love & Sex by Annabel Gat

51tBDIJ6UHL. SX258 BO1204203200 aaf7f

Acclaimed astrologer Annabel Gat has written the ultimate guide to all things astrological compatibility—including a primer on what, exactly, that is, and sign-by-sign advice. Out July 30.

Marilou is Everywhere by Sarah Elaine Smith

A1XTioPoyTL 6a9a5

In Marilou is Everywhere, a teenager yearning to escape her own life slips into the world of a missing teen from a wealthy family. Out July 30, and stay tuned for our review on BUST.com.

Top photo via Netflix / Orange Is The New Black

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
