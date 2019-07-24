Another Free Comedy Show In Brooklyn By Emily Duke Presents Canal Yards Project x BUST

Our monthly comedy show is back like they never left. For good drinks, food, and laughs come and join us at a free comedy night at Industry City! Emily Duke presents Canal Yards Project--a hilarious monthly event sponsored by BUST. We have had some really awesome shows so far and this month's roster is just as kickass as the last!

Featuring

Rojo Perez (CONAN)

Rebecca Robinson

Toni Nagy (HUFFINGTON POST)

Ben Bryant (COLFAX COMEDY FESTIVAL)

Lisa Curry (TRUTV)

Maddie Connors (UCB)

Jared Goldstein (TIME OUT COMEDIAN TO WATCH)

Canal Yards is Partnered with Coney Island Brewery, so come collect some fun swag and taste an incredible Brooklyn beer.

The event is on Friday, July 26, at 7pm at the Frying Pan Brooklyn. It is free and open to the public but you can register!

Last show was standing room only, seats fill fast so make sure you come early, full bar and food at Frying Pan Brooklyn.

Address:

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th St

Building 5

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Can't wait to see you there!

