Quantcast
Another Free Comedy Show In Brooklyn By Emily Duke Presents Canal Yards Project x BUST

Another Free Comedy Show In Brooklyn By Emily Duke Presents Canal Yards Project x BUST

Details
IN Entertainment

canalyards5 96c9f

Our monthly comedy show is back like they never left. For good drinks, food, and laughs come and join us at a free comedy night at Industry City! Emily Duke presents Canal Yards Project--a hilarious monthly event sponsored by BUST. We have had some really awesome shows so far and this month's roster is just as kickass as the last!

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring
Rojo Perez (CONAN)
Rebecca Robinson 
Toni Nagy (HUFFINGTON POST)
Ben Bryant (COLFAX COMEDY FESTIVAL)
Lisa Curry (TRUTV)
Maddie Connors (UCB)
Jared Goldstein (TIME OUT COMEDIAN TO WATCH)

Canal Yards is Partnered with Coney Island Brewery, so come collect some fun swag and taste an incredible Brooklyn beer.

The event is on Friday, July 26, at 7pm at the Frying Pan Brooklyn. It is free and open to the public but you can register!

Last show was standing room only, seats fill fast so make sure you come early, full bar and food at Frying Pan Brooklyn.

Address:
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th St
Building 5
Brooklyn, NY 11232

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Can't wait to see you there!

 

More from BUST 

Comedian Yumi Nagashima Is Breaking Barriers And Subverting Expectations

"Slutever" Star Karley Sciortino Explains How She Keeps Her Viceland Sex Show Feminist On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast

“Pen15” Is The Must Watch Show That Tackles The Awkwardness Of Middle School From A Female Perspective

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2019 07 17 at 2.04.24 PM c3c6a

Man Murders Teenage Girl, Posts Pictures Of It Online

ZYU4iyzs 13f36

Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries Premiere New Video For “Fat Grl Tears”

Screen Shot 2019 07 19 at 12.26.41 PM 7892b

Gwendoline Christie Got Herself Nominated For An Emmy Because She Knows Her Dang Worth

410px Mississippi Gubernatorial Candidate Robert Foster 7bd3f

Why Some Male Politicians Won’t Be Alone With Women — And Why That’s F*cked Up

680c2fae 9e3e 4ece 878b abd502f0e804 6e09d

The Princess In The Tower And The Skeleton Under The Floorboards: The Story Of Sophia Dorothea

Ilhan Omar 0abaa

Ilhan Omar’s Response to Trump's Racism Shows She Isn't Going Anywhere

leana wen b4cc8

President of Planned Parenthood Ousted

big little lies ice cream scene ac378

Which Ice Cream Flavor Should You Try, Based On Your Astrological Sign?

beyonce b3082

Week Of Women: July 19-25, 2019

billy1 33f39

"Pose's" Billy Porter Slays By Always Paying Homage To The Past: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button