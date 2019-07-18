Quantcast
Week Of Women: July 19-25, 2019

Happy Lion King Day! Whether or not you’re a Disney fan, new Beyoncé anything is reason to celebrate. Here’s everything that has us excited this week. 

MOVIES/TV

The Lion King

 

We’re all dying to see Beyoncé as Nala in the live-action remake of this Disney classic—and we can’t wait for that soundtrack, either. In theaters July 18.

Rosie

This Irish drama, starring Darragh Mckenzie, Ellie O’Halloran, and Fiona Ashe, is about a mother trying to protect her family when they become homeless. Out in America July 19.

MUSIC 

The Lion King: The Gift by Beyoncé

 

If “Spirit” is any indication, The Gift (a Lion King companion album, not be confused with the film’s soundtrack) is going to be incredible. Out July 19.

“Sick” by Vivian Girls 

Though the trio broke up in 2014, Vivian Girls are back! Their new album, Memory, is coming out this September, but they’ve got a single to tide you over ’til then. “Sick” is available to stream right now. 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

“Gone” by Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens

 

Charli’s collaborated with Troye Sivan, Lizzo, and now, French artist Héloïse Letissier (better known as Christine and the Queens). “Gone” is now streaming.

BOOKS 

We Love Anderson Cooper: Short Stories by R.L. Maizes

9781250304070 p0 v2 s600x595 3c4ec

According to our reviewer, Maizes’ story collection is full of “complex, sometimes unlikable characters” and all kinds of emotions sure to resonate with readers. Out July 23, and review to come on BUST.com.

My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress by Rachel DeLoache Williams

9781982114091 p0 v5 s600x595 7847a

Remember Anna Delvey, the con artist who successfully convinced New York’s elite that she was a German socialite? Rachel DeLoache Williams gets to the bottom of last summer’s scam story in My Friend Anna, out July 23. 

Top photo via YouTube / Beyoncé

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
