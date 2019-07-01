BUST's July/August 2019 Issue With Awkwafina On Newsstands NOW!





Sizzling summertime has arrived at BUST! And to celebrate, we’ve nabbed one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars, Awkwafina, for our July/August 2019 cover! Inside, we’ve got revealing interviews with Beanie Feldstein from Booksmart, legendary Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth, and Pose’s Billy Porter; a peek inside the world of women living that #VanLife; an exploration of Korea’s emerging feminist movement; and more.

ON THE COVER: AWKWAFINA PHOTOGRAPHED BY JEANEEN LUND IN LOS ANGELES. STYLED BY ERICA CLOUD FOR THEONLY.AGENCY; HAIR BY MARCUS FRANCIS @ STARWORKS; MAKEUP BY KIRIN BHATTY @ STARWORKS. AWKWAFINA WEARS SILVIA TCHERASSI TOP; MARC JACOBS PANTS; JENNIFER FISHER EARRINGS AND RING.

ABOVE: AWKWAFINA WEARS NOVIS SWEATER AND SKIRT; HANES X KARLA T-SHIRT; TELLA LUNA SHOES; ALISON LOU EARRINGS; JENNIFER FISHER RING.

Table of Contents May/June 2019

FEATURES

Daaamn Fina!

As a rapper, SNL host, and comic actor in two of last year’s biggest films, Awkwafina proved she can make audiences laugh. This is the year she goes deeper. By Jennifer Chen

Home, Home On The Road

Spurred on by a sense of adventure and an alluring Instagram community, a record number of women are ditching traditional housing in exchange for #vanlife. By Erica Lies

Going Postal

“Stagecoach” Mary Fields faced down blizzards, wolves, and a town with no other Black people to become the first woman of color to deliver the U.S. mail. By Princess Weekes

Make It Fashion

After making history at Teen Vogue, publishing phenomenon Elaine Welteroth is starting her next chapter with a revealing memoir. By Bry’onna Mention

Women Rising

From fury over hidden cameras to rebellion against strict beauty standards, South Korea is in the midst of a feminist awakening. By Chaewon Chung and Yeji Lee

Shore Thing Sizzling

Swimsuits that bring the heat to the beach. Photographed by Heather Hazzan, Styled by Rebecca Dennett



PHOTOS: HEATHER HAZAAN (CHLOE VERO); LAUREN SEGAL (CYANOTYPE); WINNIE AU (BILLY PORTER, BLAZER AND NECKLACE: SSIK/DESIGNER OF PATRICIA FIELD ARTFASHION; PANTS: FRANK DEBOURGE/THE CONFESSIONAL SHOWROOM; SUNGLASSES: MERCURA NYC); LAURA HUGHES (VAN LIFE)

BROADCAST

Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein; the therapist grandmas of Zimbabwe; L.A.’s Rollettes wheelchair dance squad; and more.

The Hotness: Summer’s sweetest pop-culture treats. By Emily Rems

Boy du Jour: Billy Porter strikes a Pose. By Jamia Wilson

Pop Quiz: RIP Agnès Varda. By Emily Rems

Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar

REAL LIFE

DIY sun printing; yoga hacks for large bodies; and more.

Caking Bad: Top your scoops with vegan “Magic Shell.” By Terry Hope Romero

You Go, Girl: There’s so much to do in Boulder, CO. By Samantha Albala

LOOKS

Fashion advice from vintage shop owner Ashley Jayne Meyers; upgrade to women-owned beauty brands; DIY blinged-out barrettes; and more.

Booty Call: Nab the strangest Stranger Things things. By Callie Watts

Bag Lady: Take a peek at Kali Uchis’ must-have prods. By Callie Watts

Good Stuff: It’s so easy being green. By Stephanie J.

THE BUST GUIDE

Music: Reviews; plus the return of Carly Rae Jepsen!

Movies: When The Nightingale was through with the Sword of Trust, all that was left was Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.

Books: Reviews; plus the season’s best short story collections.

SEX FILES

Our fave sex-positive podcasts; and more.

Questions for the Queen: Better masturbating and dick piercing. By Dr. Carol Queen

One-Handed Read: Nocturne. By Alison Tyler

Cosmic Vibes: Horoscopes for July/August 2019. By Lisa Stardust

THE BACK

X Games: My Space. By Tracy Bennett

Parting Glance: “Waves (pink) (blue).” By Maryanne Moodie

