BUST's July/August 2019 Issue With Awkwafina On Newsstands NOW!

Sizzling summertime has arrived at BUST! And to celebrate, we’ve nabbed one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars, Awkwafina, for our July/August 2019 cover! Inside, we’ve got revealing interviews with Beanie Feldstein from Booksmart, legendary Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth, and Pose’s Billy Porter; a peek inside the world of women living that #VanLife; an exploration of Korea’s emerging feminist movement; and more.
ON THE COVER: AWKWAFINA PHOTOGRAPHED BY JEANEEN LUND IN LOS ANGELES. STYLED BY ERICA CLOUD FOR THEONLY.AGENCY; HAIR BY MARCUS FRANCIS @ STARWORKS; MAKEUP BY KIRIN BHATTY @ STARWORKS. AWKWAFINA WEARS SILVIA TCHERASSI TOP; MARC JACOBS PANTS; JENNIFER FISHER EARRINGS AND RING.
ABOVE: AWKWAFINA WEARS NOVIS SWEATER AND SKIRT; HANES X KARLA T-SHIRT; TELLA LUNA SHOES; ALISON LOU EARRINGS; JENNIFER FISHER RING.
Table of Contents May/June 2019
FEATURES
Daaamn Fina!
As a rapper, SNL host, and comic actor in two of last year’s biggest films, Awkwafina proved she can make audiences laugh. This is the year she goes deeper. By Jennifer Chen
Home, Home On The Road
Spurred on by a sense of adventure and an alluring Instagram community, a record number of women are ditching traditional housing in exchange for #vanlife. By Erica Lies
Going Postal
“Stagecoach” Mary Fields faced down blizzards, wolves, and a town with no other Black people to become the first woman of color to deliver the U.S. mail. By Princess Weekes
Make It Fashion
After making history at Teen Vogue, publishing phenomenon Elaine Welteroth is starting her next chapter with a revealing memoir. By Bry’onna Mention
Women Rising
From fury over hidden cameras to rebellion against strict beauty standards, South Korea is in the midst of a feminist awakening. By Chaewon Chung and Yeji Lee
Shore Thing Sizzling
Swimsuits that bring the heat to the beach. Photographed by Heather Hazzan, Styled by Rebecca Dennett
PHOTOS: HEATHER HAZAAN (CHLOE VERO); LAUREN SEGAL (CYANOTYPE); WINNIE AU (BILLY PORTER, BLAZER AND NECKLACE: SSIK/DESIGNER OF PATRICIA FIELD ARTFASHION; PANTS: FRANK DEBOURGE/THE CONFESSIONAL SHOWROOM; SUNGLASSES: MERCURA NYC); LAURA HUGHES (VAN LIFE)
BROADCAST
Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein; the therapist grandmas of Zimbabwe; L.A.’s Rollettes wheelchair dance squad; and more.
The Hotness: Summer’s sweetest pop-culture treats. By Emily Rems
Boy du Jour: Billy Porter strikes a Pose. By Jamia Wilson
Pop Quiz: RIP Agnès Varda. By Emily Rems
Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar
REAL LIFE
DIY sun printing; yoga hacks for large bodies; and more.
Caking Bad: Top your scoops with vegan “Magic Shell.” By Terry Hope Romero
You Go, Girl: There’s so much to do in Boulder, CO. By Samantha Albala
LOOKS
Fashion advice from vintage shop owner Ashley Jayne Meyers; upgrade to women-owned beauty brands; DIY blinged-out barrettes; and more.
Booty Call: Nab the strangest Stranger Things things. By Callie Watts
Bag Lady: Take a peek at Kali Uchis’ must-have prods. By Callie Watts
Good Stuff: It’s so easy being green. By Stephanie J.
THE BUST GUIDE
Music: Reviews; plus the return of Carly Rae Jepsen!
Movies: When The Nightingale was through with the Sword of Trust, all that was left was Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.
Books: Reviews; plus the season’s best short story collections.
SEX FILES
Our fave sex-positive podcasts; and more.
Questions for the Queen: Better masturbating and dick piercing. By Dr. Carol Queen
One-Handed Read: Nocturne. By Alison Tyler
Cosmic Vibes: Horoscopes for July/August 2019. By Lisa Stardust
THE BACK
X Games: My Space. By Tracy Bennett
Parting Glance: “Waves (pink) (blue).” By Maryanne Moodie
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation
of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.