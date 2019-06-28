Webseries "Garbage People" Season 2: BUST Premiere





It’s finally back! The second season of Garbage People is here. In the first season of the web-series, Garbage People, tackled everything from Tinder to early onset alcoholism (but, like in a funny way) through entirely improvised scenes. Now, in the second season with twice as much hilarity, created by Emily Duke, Matthew Scott, and Matt Strickland, guarantee yourself a laugh from a way too relatable series.

Can’t get enough? Catch the comedic stylings of Emily Duke Presents Canal Yards Project and more tonight in Brooklyn at 8:30 at Frying Pan (all for $FREE.99, but you still need tickets).

Binge all season 1, first.

Directed by: Matt Strickland

Produced by:

Emily Duke

Matthew Scott

Matt Strickland

Catherine Cypher

Written by:

Emily Duke

Matthew Scott

Edited by: Matt Strickland

Boom Bitches:

Alex Kennedy

Eileen Vogl

Special Thanks: Von Bar

Cast:

Matty: Matthew Scott

Emily: Emily Duke

Hostess: Alex Cairo

Blogger Bitches:

Sascha Garrey

Brielle Milano

Deborah Rose

Man with Rights: Matt Strickland

