Webseries 'Garbage People' Season 2: BUST Premiere

Details
IN Entertainment


It’s finally back! The second season of Garbage People is here. In the first season of the web-series, Garbage People, tackled everything from Tinder to early onset alcoholism (but, like in a funny way) through entirely improvised scenes. Now, in the second season with twice as much hilarity, created by Emily Duke, Matthew Scott, and Matt Strickland, guarantee yourself a laugh from a way too relatable series.

Can’t get enough? Catch the comedic stylings of Emily Duke Presents Canal Yards Project and more tonight in Brooklyn at 8:30 at Frying Pan (all for $FREE.99, but you still need tickets).

Binge all season 1, first.

 

Directed by: Matt Strickland

Produced by:
Emily Duke
Matthew Scott
Matt Strickland
Catherine Cypher

Written by:
Emily Duke
Matthew Scott

Edited by: Matt Strickland
Boom Bitches:
Alex Kennedy
Eileen Vogl

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Special Thanks: Von Bar

Cast:
Matty: Matthew Scott
Emily: Emily Duke
Hostess: Alex Cairo
Blogger Bitches:
Sascha Garrey
Brielle Milano
Deborah Rose
Man with Rights: Matt Strickland

 

More from BUST

Comedians Carolyn Castiglia and Shalewa Sharpe Open Up About Doing Standup Over 40 On BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

"Late Night" Gives Us Female Friendship in the Most Unlikely of Places

Emily Duke Presents "Canal Yards Project" Is Back With Another Free Brooklyn Comedy Show

