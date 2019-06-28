Webseries 'Garbage People' Season 2: BUST Premiere

It’s finally back! The second season of Garbage People is here. In the first season of the web-series, Garbage People, tackled everything from Tinder to early onset alcoholism (but, like in a funny way) through entirely improvised scenes. Now, in the second season with twice as much hilarity, created by Emily Duke, Matthew Scott, and Matt Strickland, guarantee yourself a laugh from a way too relatable series.
Can’t get enough? Catch the comedic stylings of Emily Duke Presents Canal Yards Project and more tonight in Brooklyn at 8:30 at Frying Pan (all for $FREE.99, but you still need tickets).
Binge all season 1, first.
Directed by: Matt Strickland
Produced by:
Emily Duke
Matthew Scott
Matt Strickland
Catherine Cypher
Written by:
Emily Duke
Matthew Scott
Edited by: Matt Strickland
Boom Bitches:
Alex Kennedy
Eileen Vogl
Special Thanks: Von Bar
Cast:
Matty: Matthew Scott
Emily: Emily Duke
Hostess: Alex Cairo
Blogger Bitches:
Sascha Garrey
Brielle Milano
Deborah Rose
Man with Rights: Matt Strickland
