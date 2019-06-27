Quantcast
Week of Women: June 28-July 4, 2019

Week of Women: June 28-July 4, 2019

Happy July! If you’ve got the holiday off work and the beach isn’t an option, we have several movie recommendations—and also books, podcasts, and shows, if you’d prefer something a little different. Check out our top picks this week.

MOVIES/TV 

Maiden

This documentary tells the incredible story of Tracy Edwards, a charter boat cook who became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World, a high-profile sailing race. Out June 28. 

Stranger Things 

Netflix’s breakout show is finally back! What will our favorite residents of Hawkins, Indiana contend with this season? Find out on July 4.

Ophelia

Directed by Claire McCarthy and starring Daisy Ridley as the titular character, Ophelia is a retelling of Shakespeare’s tragedy—from the perspective of one of his most compelling heroines. Out through IFC Films June 28.

Midsommar

In A24’s newest horror movie, Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor co-star as a young American couple who take a trip to a remote Swedish village that quickly takes a sharp and terrifying turn. Out July 3.

MUSIC/PODCASTS 

Carolyn Castiglia and Shalewa Sharpe on BUST’s “Poptarts”

CarolynShalewa 7ed1a b62bd

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

On the latest episode of “Poptarts,” our hosts were joined by Castiglia and Sharpe, the comedians and co-hosts of Laying It Down with Carolyn & Shalewa.Check out their conversation about their hopes for the future, their relationships, and stand-up.

Waves by Sofia Bolt

French artist Amélie Rousseaux (a.k.a. Sofia Bolt) moved to L.A. to create Waves, an album full of “dreamy, lo-fi tracks that feature beachy and sea-influenced sounds,” writes our reviewer. Out June 28, and check out our review in the July/August print issue of BUST.  

BOOKS

Whisper Network: A Novel by Chandler Baker

41jc945SXeL. SX327 BO1204203200 48c76

Heralded as a feminist thriller examining the #MeToo movement, Baker’s novel is about four women working under a cruel boss—each holding her own secrets about him—who come together to stop his promotion. Out July 2.

The Flight Girls by Noelle Salazar

41GzMRxAKcL. SX331 BO1204203200 09a3b

Out July 2, this novel—inspired by true events—follows a woman joining the Women Airforce Service Pilots program in the 1940s.

Top photo via Netflix / Stranger Things

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
