Quantcast
Week Of Women: June 21-27, 2019

Week Of Women: June 21-27, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

Screen Shot 2019 02 08 at 9.45.48 AM 2fbc6

 

This week, we’ve got a variety of albums, books, and movies to keep you entertained, from a new thriller to Aubrey Plaza’s Child’s Play remake. Keep reading for what’s on our radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES/TV

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

 

This documentary offers a close look at Toni Morrison’s life and career, featuring thoughts from luminaries like Oprah Winfrey and Angela Davis. Writes our reviewer, “Fans of Morrison’s work will fall even more in love with her here.” Out June 21, and catch our review in the July/August print issue of BUST.

Child’s Play

 

Starring Aubrey Plaza, Child’s Play is a comedic horror remake about a mother who gives her son what appears to be an innocent doll—but which then takes a life of its own and wreaks havoc around town. In theaters June 21. 

MUSIC

Patience by Mannequin Pussy

 

Mannequin Pussy’s third album—and debut through Epitaph Records—explores life after love. Out June 21, and check out our forthcoming review on BUST.com.

Keepsake by Hatchie

Breezy Australian native Hatchie delivers pure summertime bliss, emotion, and ’80s synth on her debut full-length album. Out June 21, and catch our review soon on BUST.com. 

The One by Trina

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

We’ve been even more excited for Trina’s sixth studio album since she released “BAPS,” her new collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Out June 21. 

BOOKS

I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution by Emily Nussbaum 

51R6obPRakL. AC SY400 30102

This collection of essays by The New Yorker’s award-winning culture critic is all about television: the showrunners, the fans, and the stories. Out June 25.

How Could She? by Lauren Mechling

A18layC6mfL 5ac59

Mechling’s novel follows three old friends navigating New York City, love, and their complicated relationships to one another. Out June 25.

The Van Apfel Girls Are Gone by Felicity McLean

71 o8Zv8lqL 3d700In this thriller, three Australian sisters disappear—and years later, their friend is ready to divulge some secrets she’s been keeping. Out June 25. 

Top photo via Orion Pictures / Child's Play

More from BUST

Week Of Women: June 14-20, 2019

Week Of Women: June 7-13, 2019

Week Of Women: May 31-June 6, 2019

 

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

andreabowers 43ad0

An Art Basel Piece Included Graphic Photos of Sexual Assault Survivors (Without Their Consent)

797px Fleurcup and tampons 3f1e4

It’s About Bloody Time: First U.S. Town to Publicly Provide Menstruation Products

jane parker holbein sketch 627ef

Jane Boleyn Is Notorious Within History. But Does She Deserve Her Reputation?

Katharine Hep Header 403ad

The Persistence To Wear Pants: How Katharine Hepburn Commanded Independence With Fashion

3546356 marvels jessica jones 6ec2d

Week Of Women: June 14-20, 2019

Screen Shot 2019 06 12 at 5.50.34 PM c8d91

This Fertility App Is Using Aesthetics To Trick You Out of Birth Control

420px Harriet Tubman 9e48a

Our First Glimpse Of The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Is Here

Screen Shot 2019 06 14 at 2.03.46 PM 746de

"The Handmaid's Tale" Isn't America's Reality—But It Could Be

Screen Shot 2019 06 17 at 12.25.47 PM 6c7a9

Hacker Tried To Violate Bella Thorne, She Fought Back

KAEsvbMg de379

Soccer Stars Brandi Chastain and Megan Rapinoe Talk Empowering Women On And Off The Field: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button