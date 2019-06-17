Women Kickin’ It: Photos from BUST x NIKE’s Women’s World Cup Watch Party

Yesterday Bust teamed up with our friends at Nike to host a watch party for the USA vs Chile game of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019! Some highlights include the amazing Nike NYHQ rooftop, refreshing Lavender Lemonade cocktails from Tito’s Vodka and Pisco Sours from Pisco Control C, Chilean hotdogs, live-soccer bingo, the coolest DJs, Jon Glaser’s spirited outfit and, of course, some of women’s soccer at it’s finest. With a final score of 3-0, the US women’s team has not only won both it’s matches in the cup thus far, but has yet to be scored upon by an opposing team.

You can catch this seemingly unstoppable group of women play again this Thursday, June 20th, against Sweden– but until then, scroll through some of our photos from yesterday’s magic event and relive it with us.

BUST's Debbie Stoller & Laurie Henzel welcome the crowd

BUST Digital Editorial Director, Lydia Wang, with two of her Editorial Interns, past and present.

New York Consul General of Chile, Francisco Del Campo and Joyœ Hein.

A quick editorial meeting between BUST's Associate Editor, Callie Watts, and Digital Editorial Director, Bry'Onna Mention, at the hot dog bar.

The Nike NYHQ rooftop was the best spot to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 (except for maybe France).

Guests enjoyed our Lavender Lemonade from Tito's Handmade Vodka.

All smiles with our Senior Designer, Meredith Felt.

A huddle on the field VS. a huddle on the rooftop.

BUST's creative Dir. Laurie Henzel, Victoria Secret's Priscilla Polley, and Alix Strauss of The New York Times.

Bust Editorial Intern, Noa Wollstein and friend.

Guests basking in the unexpected sunshine.



Guests enjoying the Chilean and American eats, featuring the delicious Chilean Completo Hot Dog.

Our two out-of-this-world DJs, Jane Kate and Dominika had us dancing during half-time!

Team Chile may have lost the match but that didn't stop these fans from #winning with our Pisco Sours made from Pisco Control C.

Our Bingo caller Cristina Martinez with winner T. Cooper

Guests cheering on Team USA as they score their third goal of the game!

Photo-ception! Kristen Blush photographed while getting her own shot of the event.

Our comedic hero Jon Glaser came to SLAY. Can you guess which team he was rooting for?

Is it just me, or is this adorable little dude #fashionGOALS.

Digital Editorial Director, Lydia Wang, and friends.

Andrea Bergart and friend.

And that's a wrap! Thanks again Nike, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pisco Control C, and our wonderful guests for such a great event! We love women in sports!

Photos by Jackie Roman