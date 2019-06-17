Quantcast
Women Kickin’ It: Photos from BUST x NIKE’s Women’s World Cup Watch Party

Yesterday Bust teamed up with our friends at Nike to host a watch party for the USA vs Chile game of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019! Some highlights include the amazing Nike NYHQ rooftop, refreshing Lavender Lemonade cocktails from Tito’s Vodka and Pisco Sours from Pisco Control C, Chilean hotdogs, live-soccer bingo, the coolest DJs, Jon Glaser’s spirited outfit and, of course, some of women’s soccer at it’s finest. With a final score of 3-0, the US women’s team has not only won both it’s matches in the cup thus far, but has yet to be scored upon by an opposing team.

You can catch this seemingly unstoppable group of women play again this Thursday, June 20th, against Sweden– but until then, scroll through some of our photos from yesterday’s magic event and relive it with us.

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0069 a7443BUST's Debbie Stoller & Laurie Henzel welcome the crowd

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0064 9d969 BUST Digital Editorial Director, Lydia Wang, with two of her Editorial Interns, past and present.

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0108 9a949New York Consul General of Chile, Francisco Del Campo and Joyœ Hein.

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0114 b85e7A quick editorial meeting between BUST's Associate Editor, Callie Watts, and Digital Editorial Director, Bry'Onna Mention, at the hot dog bar.

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0116 29b49The Nike NYHQ rooftop was the best spot to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 (except for maybe France).  

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0016 9151fGuests enjoyed our Lavender Lemonade from Tito's Handmade Vodka.  

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0146 567c8All smiles with our Senior Designer, Meredith Felt.

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0120 817b7A huddle on the field VS. a huddle on the rooftop. 

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0148 e4aedBUST's creative Dir. Laurie Henzel, Victoria Secret's Priscilla Polley, and Alix Strauss of The New York Times.

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0157 e6412Bust Editorial Intern, Noa Wollstein and friend.

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0168 d1018Guests basking in the unexpected sunshine. 

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0170 9fc9bGuests enjoying the Chilean and American eats, featuring the delicious Chilean Completo Hot Dog. 

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0173 fb612Our two out-of-this-world DJs, Jane Kate and Dominika had us dancing during half-time! 

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0174 76421Team Chile may have lost the match but that didn't stop these fans from #winning with our Pisco Sours made from Pisco Control C.

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0207 f6b46Our Bingo caller Cristina Martinez with winner T. Cooper

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0196 c6b4aGuests cheering on Team USA as they score their third goal of the game!

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0203 50f0fPhoto-ception! Kristen Blush photographed while getting her own shot of the event.

IMG 0655 115edOur comedic hero Jon Glaser came to SLAY. Can you guess which team he was rooting for? 

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0183 f3ab4Is it just me, or is this adorable little dude #fashionGOALS. 

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0226 d5e6dDigital Editorial Director, Lydia Wang, and friends. 

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0233 60cc5Andrea Bergart and friend.

20190616 BUST NIKE Soccer 0245 3ad31And that's a wrap! Thanks again Nike, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pisco Control C, and our wonderful guests for such a great event! We love women in sports!

 Photos by Jackie Roman

 

