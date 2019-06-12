The 2019 Women’s World Cup: How to Watch—and Why

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off (literally) on June 7th, with France facing off against South Korea, in Paris. The tournament will run for one month, with the final round at 11:00a.m. on Sunday, July 7th. The U.S. defending champions played for the first time this Tuesday against Thailand, setting a world record for the largest defeat in the Women's World Cup, with a score of 13-0.

Even if you’re not a sports fan, this year’s World Cup falls at a pivotal moment for women’s soccer, and in particular, the U.S. team, as they prepare to fight a court case against the U.S. Soccer Federation for “institutionalized gender discrimination,” according to The New York Times. Not only that, but the U.S. team is actually predicted to win, contending fiercely with other 24 talented teams, including the host nation, France, Germany, and England. Those who do win will take home $4 million (double what it was four years ago,) And while that certainly isn’t the $38 million the French National Team took home in 2018, it still is progress. Even the teams that are unlikely to win will be making histories of their own, with Scotland, Jamaica, Chile, and South Africa competing in the tournament for the first time. Make sure to tune in and support these incredible women as they shine on and off the field.

Here’s BUST’s complete watch guide for the upcoming World Cup:

On Television:

If you’re watching on TV in the United States, the World Cup will be airing on FOX and FS1 (FOX Sports).

Group Stage:

U.S. Game 1 (versus Thailand) - Tuesday, June 11th, 3p.m. ET on FOX

U.S. Game 2 (versus Chile) - Sunday, June 16th, 12p.m. ET on FOX

U.S. Game 3 (versus Sweden) - Thursday, June 20th, 3p.m. ET on FOX

On Livestream:

If aren’t watching the games on TV, you can stream live at the above times on your phone or computer using the following subscriptions:

Fox Sports Go Online, Fox Sports Go App

NBC Sports App

DirecTV Now

Hulu LiveTV

YoutubeTV

SlingTV

fuboTV

Top Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Joel Solomon

Gracie Western is an editorial intern for BUST. She is currently an undergraduate, seeking a B.A. in Sociology and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies. She may be the only person in the world whose unfixable computer virus is not from porn, but from illegally streaming the 2018 Winter Olympics.