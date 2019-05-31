Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, And Elisabeth Moss Show Us What Real Mobsters Look Like In 'The Kitchen' Trailer

Yesterday the trailer for New Line Cinemas’ upcoming film, The Kitchen, was released. The directorial debut of Andrea Berloff, Academy Award-nominated writer of Straight Outta Compton, the film follows three wives of Irish mobsters in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen. After their husbands are imprisoned, the women decide to take over the business themselves.

Boasting a cast of mainstream juggernauts and indie darlings alike, the film stars Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Spy), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Her Smell), Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Brooklyn), Common (Selma, The Tale) and Margo Martindale (August: The Osage County).

The film, also penned by Berloff, is based on Vertigo comic of the same name. Written by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle, the miniseries hit comic bookstores in 2015 to widespread critical acclaim. Soon after Haddish’s success from Girls Trip, she signed on to play one of the three wives in the film adaptation in 2017.

On the surface, the film feels a bit indicative of Gillian Flynn and Steve McQueen’s Widows, which follows the widows of mobsters in contemporary Chicago who decide to finish the heist their husbands died carrying out. However, The Kitchen already stands out and shows great promise with its witty dialogue, strong directing, enticing action, and sharp performances from its three leads.

The film is slated to be released on August 9, 2019.

Header Image and Body Image via Youtube/DC

Kat McQuade is an Editorial Intern for BUST. She is currently pursuing a B.A. in writing and literature. Originally from the Seattle area, Kat has been drinking coffee every day since she was eleven. You can follow her on Twitter at @Kat_McQ3.