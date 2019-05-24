Emily Duke Presents "Canal Yards Project" Is Back With Another Free Brooklyn Comedy Show

Two in the same month! Come and join us at another free comedy night at Industry City! Emily Duke presents Canal Yards Project--a hilarious monthly event sponsored by BUST magazine. We're back with more heat-- just in time for the weather to act accordingly!

Featuring:

Mary Beth Barone (The Public)

Katherine Jessup (Bentzen Ball)

Hanna Dickinson (Comedy Central)

Janelle James (Netflix)

Matt Strickland (MTV)

Fareeha Khan (MTV)

Nonye Brown-West (NBC)

The event is on Friday, May 31st, at 7pm at the Frying Pan Brooklyn. It is free and open to the public but you can register!

Last show was standing room only, seats fill fast so make sure you come early, full bar and food at Frying Pan Brooklyn.

Address:

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th St

Building 5

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Let's laugh it up!

