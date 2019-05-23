Week Of Women: May 24-30, 2019

We’ve made it to the end of May! And what better way to celebrate the start of summer than with a new book by Lindy West, two movies about complex female relationships, and the return of She’s Gotta Have It? Check this list for the rest of our recs this week.

MOVIES/TV

Booksmart

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, is a refreshingly female-focused coming-of-age comedy about two best friends trying to make the most of their final days as high school students. In theaters May 24, and you can find our review here.

She’s Gotta Have It

Spike Lee’s series, based on his 1986 film of the same name, returns to Netflix for a second season following a year-and-a-half time jump. Streaming May 24.

The Perfection

Starring Allison Williams as a troubled cello prodigy and Logan Browning as a star on the rise, The Perfection is a new thriller ripe with revenge, drama, and music. Out on Netflix May 24.

MUSIC

Reward by Cate le Bon

Cate le Bon’s fifth LP is self-described “maxi-minimal deconstructionist music” with traces of art rock and new wave sounds. Out May 24, and check out our forthcoming review on BUST.com.

“Decoration/Currency” by Girl Friday

L.A.-based quartet Girl Friday just premiered a video for “Decoration/Currency” off their EP, Fashion Conman, to be released June 28. You can jam to the single now.

i’ll show you stronger by pronoun

Alyse Vellturo—a.k.a. pronoun—has previously made waves at SXSW and with a string of singles, and her debut album, i’ll show you stronger, is out May 24. Stay tuned for further coverage on BUST.com.

BOOKS

The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West

The phenom behind Shrill returns with another book all about the patriarchy, the 2016 presidential race, and American culture today. Out May 28, and check out our interview with West here.

Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered by Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff

Hardstark and Kilgariff, whose hit podcast “My Favorite Murder” has earned the duo legions of fans, tackle mental illness, trauma, and—of course—murder in their dual in memoir, out May 28. Stay tuned for our review on BUST.com.

PODCASTS

Let's Get Civical on Poptarts

This week on BUST Poptarts, our hosts were joined by comedian Lizzie Stewart and political strategist Arden Walentowski of the podcast Let's Get Civical for a conversation equal parts fun and informative on the government - and the countless Democratic candidates running for President.

Top photo via Booksmart / United Artists Releasing

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.