Quantcast
Week Of Women: May 24-30, 2019

Week Of Women: May 24-30, 2019

Details
IN Entertainment

unnamed 6d9d8 fb1fc

We’ve made it to the end of May! And what better way to celebrate the start of summer than with a new book by Lindy West, two movies about complex female relationships, and the return of She’s Gotta Have It? Check this list for the rest of our recs this week.

MOVIES/TV 

ADVERTISEMENT

Booksmart

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, is a refreshingly female-focused coming-of-age comedy about two best friends trying to make the most of their final days as high school students. In theaters May 24, and you can find our review here.

She’s Gotta Have It

 

Spike Lee’s series, based on his 1986 film of the same name, returns to Netflix for a second season following a year-and-a-half time jump. Streaming May 24.

The Perfection

 

Starring Allison Williams as a troubled cello prodigy and Logan Browning as a star on the rise, The Perfection is a new thriller ripe with revenge, drama, and music. Out on Netflix May 24. 

MUSIC 

Reward by Cate le Bon

Cate le Bon’s fifth LP is self-described “maxi-minimal deconstructionist music” with traces of art rock and new wave sounds. Out May 24, and check out our forthcoming review on BUST.com. 

“Decoration/Currency” by Girl Friday

 

L.A.-based quartet Girl Friday just premiered a video for “Decoration/Currency” off their EP, Fashion Conman, to be released June 28. You can jam to the single now.

i’ll show you stronger by pronoun

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Alyse Vellturo—a.k.a. pronoun—has previously made waves at SXSW and with a string of singles, and her debut album, i’ll show you stronger, is out May 24. Stay tuned for further coverage on BUST.com.

BOOKS 

The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West

9780316449885 p0 v3 s550x406 3ac2c

The phenom behind Shrill returns with another book all about the patriarchy, the 2016 presidential race, and American culture today. Out May 28, and check out our interview with West here. 

Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered by Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff

41067939 ac0f1

Hardstark and Kilgariff, whose hit podcast “My Favorite Murder” has earned the duo legions of fans, tackle mental illness, trauma, and—of course—murder in their dual in memoir, out May 28. Stay tuned for our review on BUST.com.

PODCASTS

Let's Get Civical on Poptarts

Lets Get Civical Arden Walentowski R Lizzie Stewart L b692e d2bb0

This week on BUST Poptarts, our hosts were joined by comedian Lizzie Stewart and political strategist Arden Walentowski of the podcast Let's Get Civical for a conversation equal parts fun and informative on the government - and the countless Democratic candidates running for President.

Top photo via Booksmart / United Artists Releasing

More from BUST

Week Of Women: May 17-23, 2019

Week of Women: May 10-16, 2019

Week Of Women: May 3-9, 2019

 

 

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
YUMI CONTEST

Trending on BUST

2 DAYss 817aa

Gwendoline Christie On Becoming Brienne Of Tarth, Owning Her Androgyny, And Confronting The End Of “Game Of Thrones”: BUST Interview

muhlaysia 1b4ae

Trans Woman Whose Beating Went Viral Last Month Has Been Killed

urkowitz illustration 818f8

A Lesbian's Guide To Giving And Getting Great Cunnilingus

bran c4bf5

Occultists Weigh In On The Meaning Of The Three-Eyed Raven in "Game of Thrones"

lavernecox 5efdd

Laverne Cox Wants Us To Use More Inclusive Language When Discussing Abortion

Fleabag 8e7df

Week Of Women: May 17-23, 2019

"Game of Thrones" Is Over, Here Are 12 Books & Shows To Get Into Now

W. Kamau Bell Stands In Solidarity Against Abortion Bans With #ShoutYourVasectomy

classic wonderwoman1 e1498305169640 614e9

Misogyny and Manacles: The Real Story Behind "Wonder Woman"

maxresdefault 763ad

Saddle Up, It's Time To Ride

Upcoming Events

Primavera Sound 2019
Thu May 30 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Fri May 31 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Sat Jun 01 @12:00AM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button