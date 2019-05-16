Week Of Women: May 17-23, 2019

We can’t wait for all the new music, TV, and more that’s coming our way this summer—and ladies we love like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Lil’ Kim are starting the season early. Here are our top picks this week.

MOVIES/TV

Fleabag

After a long wait (three years!), the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedic drama is finally here! Catch the award-winning show’s newest installment on Prime Video May 17.

Ask For Jane

Based on the true story of the Jane Collective, an underground organization that helped thousands of women get abortions in ’70s Chicago, this historical drama is more relevant now than ever. Out May 17.

MUSIC

No Vision by Grim Streaker

The Brooklyn-based, female-fronted Grim Streaker aims is bringing punk back into the forefront with “No Vision,” out May 17, a blend of animated angst and gorgeous melodies. Check out our review here.

9 by Lil Kim

Lil’ Kim’s fifth studio album has been in the works now for awhile—“9’s” first single, “Nasty One,” was released back in July. We’re psyched to listen to the full record on May 17.

She’s Back by Dionne Warwick

Also returning May 17? Dionne Warwick with the appropriately titled She’s Back, a ten-piece collection of new songs and remastered versions of the legend’s classics. The album will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday.

“Blame It On Your Love” by Charli XCX and Lizzo

Just in time for summer, two of our favorite pop princesses teamed up to create a contagiously good masterpiece we’re already playing nonstop. Streaming now.

BOOKS

Star-Crossed by Minnie Darke

Minnie Darke’s cute, astrological rom-com is perfect for romantics of all signs looking for a dreamy springtime read. Out May 21, and keep your eyes out for further coverage on BUST.com.

The Edge of Every Day: Sketches of Schizophrenia by Marin Sardy

Sardy’s memoir is a family history tracing the schizophrenia that’s affected her mother, along with insight into how neurodivergent individuals are treated in our world today. Out May 21.

